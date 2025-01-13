Identity Final Worldwide Box Office: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan starrer to wind up its theatrical run at an average of Rs 18 crore

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer Identity, another much-anticipated release from the Malayalam cinema, showcases the two actors as the lead actors. Much to fans’ disappointment, the movie failed to lure the audience to the cinemas. The investigative thriller is in its final leg now and expected to exhaust its box office journey on an average note.

Identity to wrap its global theatrical run at Rs 18 crore

Written and Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Identity was Malayalam cinema's first release in 2025. However, the movie couldn't impress the audience much. Opened to a decent figure in its first weekend, the investigative thriller didn't show the expected trends in the following days. The total cume of Identity after 11 days is around Rs 16 crore globally.

The movie is now running in cinemas with low occupancy and is expected to wind up its global theatrical run somewhere around Rs 18 crore gross. This is not an encouraging result for a Tovino Thomas movie whose last release Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) was a big blockbuster.

Identity performs better than Barroz; faces Asif Ali's Rekhachithram in 2nd Weekend

Backed by Confident Group and Ragam Movies, the Malayalam movie has done decent business. It performed better than Mohanlal's Christmas biggie Barroz in Kerala but couldn't stand against the blockbuster wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco and Asif Ali's Rekhachithram.

For the unversed, the Asif Ali starrer small-budget movie Rekhachithram is ruling the Mollywood box office. It is expected to emerge as another blockbuster for Asif Ali after his Onam 2024 release.

Identity in theaters

