7 highest-rated Malayalam movies in 2024 according to IMDb: Kishkindha Kaandam, Aattam to Manjummel Boys

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

The Malayalam film industry produced several movies this year that not only impressed the viewers but also received critical acclaim. From horror thrillers to action-packed comedies, Mollywood left no stone unturned to prove their excellence in filmmaking. If you are looking to watch some of the highest-rated Malayalam movies according to IMDb, then you are at the right place. Here, we have compiled a list just for you so that you can enjoy a great viewing experience.

7 Highest-rated Malayalam movies in 2024 according to IMDb

1. Kishkindha Kaandam

Cast - Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan and Aparna Balamurali

Genre - Mystery/Thriller

Rating - 8.6/10 on IMDb

If you like mystery thriller movies, then do watch Kishkindha Kaandam. This movie follows the lives of Ajayachandran and his wife Aparna who return to his father's home. However, a mysterious incident leaves them in shock as some buried family secrets begin to surface. This is one of the highest-rated Malayalam movies and has several elements of suspense along with psychological drama that leave the viewers on the edge of their seats.

2. Aattam

Cast - Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn

Genre- Thriller/Drama

Rating - 8.2/10 on IMDb

Aattam recently won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film for its gripping narrative. The movie follows the life of Anjali, who belongs to a theater troupe dominated by men. However, she is sexually harassed at a resort by one of them. As tensions rise amongst the group, new agendas come to light. Aattam perfectly showcases the gender dynamics and societal attitudes towards women.

Advertisement

3. Manjummel Boys

Cast - Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi

Genre - Thriller/Drama

Rating - 8.2/10 on IMDb

Manjummel Boys was a game changer for Malayalam cinema in 2024. The film revolves around a group of eleven friends from Kochi who go on a trip to Kodaikanal. However, their vacation takes a drastic turn after one of them falls into a deep pit known as The Devil's Kitchen. The Soubin Shahir starrer shows the power of friendship and bravery during dire circumstances.

4. A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

Cast - Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph

Genre - Comedy/Drama

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

Do you like watching fantasy action-adventure films? If yes, then do give ARM a try. This Tovino Thomas starrer received critical acclaim as it featured the actor in triple roles across three generations. The story begins with a warrior named Kunji Kelu, followed by Maniyan and Ajayan. Set in Northern Kerala, these heroes try their best to protect a treasure that belongs to their land.

Advertisement

5. Premalu

Cast - Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Shyam Mohan

Genre- Comedy/Romance

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

This light-hearted romantic movie is also one of the best Malayalam films of 2024. After the success of its original version, it was dubbed in other languages and released across the country. The film narrates the story of Sachin planning to move to the UK. However, he ends up in Hyderabad with his friend and crosses paths with Reenu. Even though the two are poles apart, their journey from friendship to lovers impresses the viewers.

6. Aavesham

Cast - Fahadh Faasil, Mithun Jai Shankar

Genre- Action/Comedy

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

Want to watch an action-packed movie filled with comic elements? If yes, then you will have the best viewing experience with Aavesham. The film is about three teenage boys who move to Bangalore to pursue a career in engineering. However, after being bullied by their seniors, they embark on a mission to befriend a local goon for support. Nonetheless, their lives become chaotic after meeting Ranga, forcing them to choose between their studies or an association with him.

Advertisement

7. Bramayugam

Cast - Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan

Genre - Horror/Thriller

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

This Mammootty starrer psychological thriller based on folklore will give you the chills. Released earlier this year, this is one of the top-rated Malayalam movies of 2024. Set in ancient Kerala, Bramayugam revolves around the life of Thevan who gets stranded in a spooky mansion situated deep in the forest. However, after learning the truth about the owner of the house, he decides to flee but due to dark forces, things go out of his control.

Which one of these highest-rated Malayalam movies in 2024 are you going to watch? Let us know in the comments.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Malayalam Comedy Horror Movies: Romancham, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Pretham, and more that perfectly blend laughter and fear