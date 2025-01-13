Rekhachithram Day 5 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan-fronted movie passes Monday test with solid hold; grosses Rs 1.75 crore
The Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram approached the Rs 15 crore mark in Kerala. The Jofin T. Chacko-directed movie is set to emerge as a big hit. Deets Inside.
Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T. Chacko and starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is performing exceptionally at the box office. In the last five days, the movie remained the top choice among the audience in Kerala.
Rekhachithram continues its glorious run; inches closer to Rs 15 crore mark
Backed by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, Rekhachithram opened on a superb note by fetching Rs 1.90 crore on its opening day in Kerala. The movie further witnessed an upward trajectory and stormed past the Rs 10 crore mark in its 4-day extended opening weekend.
As per estimates, the mystery crime thriller passed the Monday test with flying colors, as it grossed around Rs 1.75 crore on Day 5. The total cume of Rekhachithram is approaching the Rs 15 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 12.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office.
Rekhachithram braves the blockbuster wave of Marco; surpasses total collection of Identity
With such a phenomenal trend, the Asif Ali starrer has already surpassed the total box office collections of Tovino Thomas’ Identity at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, Rekhachithram grossed around Rs 26.50 crore globally in its opening weekend, while Identity is heading for a finish of around Rs 18 crore gross globally.
Rekhachithram successfully braved the blockbuster wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco and is set to emerge another successful venture for Asif Ali after his Onam 2024 release, Kishkindha Kaandam.
Rekhachithram In Theaters
Rekhachithram is running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Malayalam mystery crime film yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
