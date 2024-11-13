EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun breaks silence over his viral video from wine shop in Goa on Unstoppable with NBK season 4

Allu Arjun is preparing for the release of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will hit theaters on December 5, 2024. The actor participated in a conversation with Nandamuri Balakrishna as part of the promotional activities. During this chat, Allu Arjun discussed his viral video from Goa for the first time.

As revealed by Pinkvilla's exclusive source, in the chat show Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Allu Arjun what he was doing at the wine shop in Goa. In response, the Pushpa actor conveyed that he was alcohol for someone else. The actor added that he was buying the same for a special friend who is also set to appear on the chat show’s episode with him.

For those unaware, in a viral video from 2017, Allu Arjun was spotted making a rendezvous at a wine shop in Goa. The actor was spotted on the shop's security cam, which went viral on social media, making everyone wonder what the actor was doing there.

The Allu Arjun special episode of Unstoppable with NBK is slated to air on November 14, 2024, at 7 p.m. It will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Aha.

Moving ahead, Allu Arjun is all set to appear in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, soon. The film, a sequel to the 2021 Pushpa: The Rise, will take us back to the story of Pushpa Raj and his adventure in becoming a kingpin of his smuggling syndicate.

As the film's release approaches, the creators are set to unveil the trailer on November 17, 2024, planning an extravagant launch event in Patna. Additionally, they are organizing a cross-country promotional campaign for the film.

Interestingly, the leading actress, Rashmika Mandanna, recently announced that she has finished filming for Pushpa 2 and dubbing for the movie's first half. Furthermore, the producers have revealed that actress Sreeleela will also make a cameo appearance in a dance number.

