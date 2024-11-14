Singham Again 2 Weeks Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's cop-actioner grosses Rs 325 crore

Ajay Devgn's cop-drama Singham Again has been making a loud noise since its release. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty's directorial recently entered the Rs 200 crore club in India. As far as worldwide earnings are concerned, Singham Again has collected around Rs 325 crore so far.

Singham Again Grosses Rs 325 Crore Globally In 2 Weeks, Continues To Battle With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Singham Again has minted Rs over Rs 300 crore at the global box office in two weeks. The actioner is giving decent numbers while being at loggerheads with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The total gross collection in India stands at Rs 253 crore (Rs 211.50 crore India net). The international gross collection of Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor-starrer is Rs 71.50 crore (USD 8.50 million), bringing its cume worldwide earnings to Rs 325 crore.

Singham Again Surpasses Golmaal Again's Lifetime Worldwide Gross Collections

Singham Again is in the third spot in the list of Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing movies, after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Drishyam 2. In the next few days, it will cross both the movies to emerge as Ajay Devgn's highest grossing movie worldwide. While the India net record will remain with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the overseas record has already, comfortably, gone down.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Singham Again:

Singham Again Is An Average Grosser

Singham Again is an average grosser, despite heading towards becoming Ajay Devgn's highest grossing movie, because of higher costs and expectations. After an excellent start, the movie saw a considerable drop in the weekdays. Though the movie didn't see a free-fall that films with less acceptance see, it didn't sustain as well either, with its release rival Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actually going ahead of it on a day-on-day basis from the second week.

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again in theatres? If yes, how did you find it to be?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

