The Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn has seen decent results in the second week, as the cop universe film has collected in the range of Rs 47.50 crore to Rs 48.00 crore in week two, taking 14-day total collection to Rs 211.50 crore. The film earned Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, and from hereon, it will be looking to hit add another Rs 30 crore to its kitty, ending around the Rs 240 crore mark in India.

The lifetime collections of Singham Again will be more or less in the same range as the Ranveer Singh-led Simmba (2018), and it’s going to be a close fight for the number one spot. It’s a decent result for Singham Again in a clash scenario, but with a big ensemble like this, a lot more was expected. It’s a success as far as the box office number is concerned, and will secure the average / semi-hit tag in the long run, but that’s about it.

The Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, overtook Singham Again in the second week, as the Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 55.75 crore as per estimates in week two. The film hit Rs 3.50 crore on 2nd Thursday, taking the total collections to Rs 204.75 crore. From hereon, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be looking to hit the Rs 240 crore mark in the long run at the box office in India. This is a big win for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the film will secure a super hit verdict due to controlled costs and the names involved.

The film will be in a neck-to-neck battle in this race to the finish with Singham Again, and one of the two will eventually take the lead in India by a minuscule margin of a crore or two. There has been some box-office feeding for the two films over the opening week, but even discounting that, it’s a good collective result for the exhibitors across the country, though outcome could have been better by another 10 to 20 percent.

Here’s a look at the box office collections of Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Particulars Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Week One Rs 163.75 crore Rs 148.75 crore Week Two Rs 47.75 crore Rs 56.00 crore Total Rs 211.50 crore Rs 204.75 crore

