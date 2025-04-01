US Box Office: Jason Statham’s latest actioner A Working Man surprises with its weekend performance

For a large part of the audience who loves watching unapologetic R-rated action thriller films on the big screen, A Working Man is for you. This latest Hollywood release is helmed by popular director David Ayer, featuring Jason Statham, Michael Peña and David Harbour as its leading star cast. This film hit the big screens globally very recently on 28 March 2025.

A Working Man Opening Weekend Gross

As the opening weekend of this Jason Statham starrer has concluded, let’s see how the films surprised the trade at the box office. Though it gained mixed to positive reviews from the critics, this low budget action thriller did celebrate a commendable opening weekend. Its opening weekend gross reflects a total cume of $15.5M at the US box office.

In its opening weekend, the film opened as a full fledged rise on Friday with $4.5M US gross, excluding $1.1M from its Thursday previews which gives it an opening of $5.6M. The film grew positively with just a minute difference from its opening day and collected $5.8M on Saturday.

Meanwhile for Sunday, A Working Man grossed just $4.1M showing a harsh drop for the film as the weekend ended. This drop can be accounted as the result of its several negative reviews which started kicking in, pushing the film to a downfall. The total of the film is still an appreciable figure against its not too expensive budget of $40M.

Box Office Competition for A Working Man

The total US weekend gross for this David Ayer directorial could have been way better but ultimately the film was affected by the already running Snow White and the new theatrical release of The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1, a streaming series whose 2 episodes of Season 5 also marked their official theatrical release on the same day.

The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1 grossed $11.41M at the US box office. Meanwhile, the Disney live action film, Snow White, though a box office disaster, nearly went toe to toe with the Jason Statham film. Snow White collected $14.2M at the US box office in its 2nd weekend in front of A Working Man’s $15.2M. With the same trending at the box office, A Working Man can see a great total in its lifetime run and possibly a great success too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

