US Box Office: Snow White remains the only family friendly choice, collects USD 1.3 Million on its 2nd Monday

Disney’s Snow White released very recently in theatres worldwide as a very negatively received live action adaptation. This 2025 adaptation, due to its highly negative reception, is expected to give Walt Disney Pictures one of the biggest losses of all time. The film is currently running in theatres as the film collected $1.3M on its 2nd Monday at the US box office taking its total US cume to $68.3M.

Snow White, when it was announced, was a hugely hyped venture just like any other Disney live action adaptation from the past. Another reason for its hype was the director Marc Webb, known to helm The Amazing Spider Man franchise in the past. But as its release came closer, the hype diminished due to various factors.

Even though this Gal Gadot starrer fantasy has nearly bombed at the box office, it is still running as the only considerable choice from Hollywood for attracting the family audience to the theatres. The familiarity of the audience with the story and theme of Snow White makes it a safe choice and probably the only choice for a theatrical watch as something is always better than nothing.

The film collected $1.3M US box office on its 2nd Monday which showed a drop of over 46% compared to the film’s performance on its first Monday. It could have possibly performed better if not for Jason Statham’s latest R-rated action thriller A Working Man entering its first week. The Statham starrer also collected $1.3M only at the box office despite getting a better reception than Snow White as an R-rated action thriller does not always attract the audience successfully.

Advertisement

Another latest release in the form of The Chosen: Last Supper is a considerably big grosser as it's a TV series released in theatres for a short period of time but still affecting Snow White. Overall, the Snow White is estimated to be made at a budget of $240M - $270M while the film would be ending its run at the US box office with an expected cume of over $90M.

Snow White in Theatres

Snow White is currently running in theatres. The film features Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Gal Gadot leading the film. It is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Marc Webb. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Snow White finishes first full week with lackluster returns, casting doubt on break-even prospects