BTS’ Jimin set to drop English version of Be Mine from second solo album MUSE; Know details

On August 1 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that BTS’ Jimin will be releasing an English version of Be Mine, a track from his new solo album MUSE. The English version is set to drop on August 2 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Be Mine is an Afrobeat song known for its captivating sound and rhythm, featuring sensual lyrics that evoke natural emotions, complemented by a catchy, repetitive chorus.

In their English announcement, BTS’ Jimin’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC wrote:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to announce the release of Be Mine (English Version).

Thanks to our ARMY’s support, Be Mine, a track from Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, released on July 19, will be available in a new version. Be Mine (English Version) is an enthralling Afrobeat track that will add passion and excitement to your summer.

We look forward to your continued love and support for Jimin and MUSE.

Release date: 1 PM, Friday, August 2, 2024 (KST)

Thank you.”

On July 29 (local time), Billboard announced that Jimin's title track Who from his second solo album MUSE debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. This debut not only marks the highest entry on the chart this week but also represents Jimin’s sixth solo appearance and his second-highest solo debut, following Like Crazy, which reached No. 1 in 2023.

Listen to title track Who here-

Furthermore, Who debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, setting a new record for the most No. 1 entries among K-pop soloists with six, surpassing the previous record. Jimin’s own group BTS remains the only K-pop act with more No. 1s, holding 12.

Additionally, Who achieved No. 1 on both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts. Earlier on July 28 (local time), Billboard announced that Jimin’s new solo album MUSE debuted at No. 2 on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. This milestone makes Jimin the first Korean solo artist to have more than one album in the top 3 of the Billboard 200.

