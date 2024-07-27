Lim Young Woong, BTS, aespa lead Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for July; PSY, IVE, and more follow

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for singers in July, and the competition is fierce! Lim Young Woong takes the top spot this month, followed closely by BTS and aespa, who’ve also seen impressive gains.

PSY makes a remarkable jump to fourth place, while IVE rounds out the top five. Check out the full list to see who else made waves this month!

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its brand reputation rankings for July, spotlighting the top singers who have captured public attention. The rankings were based on an analysis of various factors, including media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness indexes. This evaluation used big data collected between June 27 and July 27.

Leading the charts this month is Lim Young Woong, who has topped the list with a stellar brand reputation index of 7,280,743. His dominance underscores his continued popularity and strong connection with fans.

Hot on his heels, BTS secured second place with a robust index of 5,559,232, showcasing its enduring global influence and widespread appeal. A notable mention also goes to aespa, who surged to third place with a remarkable 21.90 percent increase in their score, reaching 5,406,686, reflecting their growing impact and success in the industry.

PSY made a significant leap to fourth place, thanks to a staggering 77.86 percent rise in its brand reputation index, which now stands at 3,816,174. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five, IVE held firm with a brand reputation index of 3,729,739, proving their continued relevance and engagement in the competitive music scene.

Enlisted below are the K-pop idols that have earned top 30 positions on the Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for July.

Top 30 K-pop idols on July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

