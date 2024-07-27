Lim Young Woong, BTS, aespa lead Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for July; PSY, IVE, and more follow

July’s Singer Brand Reputation Rankings are out, and it’s a thrilling mix of top talent! Lim Young Woong leads the pack, with BTS and aespa close behind. Check out the full list below!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Jul 27, 2024  |  01:55 PM IST |  10.7K
Lim Young Woong, BTS, aespa; Image Courtesy: Mulgogi Music, BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment
Lim Young Woong, BTS, aespa; Image Courtesy: Mulgogi Music, BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment
Key Highlight
  • Lim Young Woong tops July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings
  • Top 30 K-pop idols on Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for July

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for singers in July, and the competition is fierce! Lim Young Woong takes the top spot this month, followed closely by BTS and aespa, who’ve also seen impressive gains. 

PSY makes a remarkable jump to fourth place, while IVE rounds out the top five. Check out the full list to see who else made waves this month!

July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its brand reputation rankings for July, spotlighting the top singers who have captured public attention. The rankings were based on an analysis of various factors, including media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness indexes. This evaluation used big data collected between June 27 and July 27.

Leading the charts this month is Lim Young Woong, who has topped the list with a stellar brand reputation index of 7,280,743. His dominance underscores his continued popularity and strong connection with fans.

Hot on his heels, BTS secured second place with a robust index of 5,559,232, showcasing its enduring global influence and widespread appeal. A notable mention also goes to aespa, who surged to third place with a remarkable 21.90 percent increase in their score, reaching 5,406,686, reflecting their growing impact and success in the industry.

PSY made a significant leap to fourth place, thanks to a staggering 77.86 percent rise in its brand reputation index, which now stands at 3,816,174. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five, IVE held firm with a brand reputation index of 3,729,739, proving their continued relevance and engagement in the competitive music scene.

Advertisement

Enlisted below are the K-pop idols that have earned top 30 positions on the Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for July.

Top 30 K-pop idols on July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. BTS
  3. aespa
  4. PSY
  5. IVE
  6. DAY6
  7. NCT
  8. (G)I-DLE
  9. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  10. Red Velvet
  11. RIIZE
  12. SEVENTEEN
  13. IU
  14. LE SSERAFIM
  15. Young Tak
  16. Block B’s Zico
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. BABYMONSTER
  19. ILLIT
  20. TWS
  21. TWICE
  22. QWER
  23. BLACKPINK
  24. BIBI
  25. Lee Young Ji
  26. STAYC
  27. Jeong Dong Won
  28. Ben
  29. Jang Min Ho
  30. EXO

ALSO READ: 10 K-pop idols who are married: BIGBANG’s Taeyang, EXO’s Chen, T-ARA’s Jiyeon, and more

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute, Mulgogi Music, BIGHIT MUSIC, SM Entertainment
Advertisement

Latest Articles