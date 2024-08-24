When BTS’ J-Hope became ‘jealous boyfriend’ as he teased fans with Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok’s character Sun Jae

To celebrate BTS’ 11th debut anniversary, fans worldwide enthusiastically participated in the 2024 FESTA event, showing their support and spreading love for the special day. Many fans arrived early for the BTS FESTA celebration, with some even waiting in line overnight to ensure they could attend BTS’ Jin’s hug event, which took place on June 13.

As part of the festivities, each BTS member wrote handwritten letters expressing their gratitude for the fans' unwavering support over the years. Among these letters, J-Hope's stood out, as fans noted his reference to the hit romance K-drama Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

In his letter, J-Hope humorously asked fans, "Honestly, did you cheat or not? Did you piggyback Sun Jae on your back and run or not?"

This playful reference is to the Korean show Piggyback Sun Jae on Your Back and Run, also known as Lovely Runner. The question sparked speculation among fans about whether J-Hope had watched the show while in the military. Fans quickly responded to his inquiry, reassuring him they hadn’t gone anywhere. The humorous exchange became a trending topic, leading to a flurry of memes and fan reactions.

There's no denying that Byeon Woo Seok’s portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae has made him the current King of Hearts, with fans forming lines just to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In the show, when bedridden Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) hears from the budding singer Sun Jae of the band ECLIPSE during a radio call that he is glad she is alive, her world is completely transformed. She becomes an ardent fan, hopelessly devoted to him. Years later, after Sun Jae dies in an accident, Im Sol travels back in time to save him and alter his destiny, all while working to change her own future as well.

Byeon Woo Seok’s endearing portrayal of Sun Jae in Lovely Runner had many fans swooning. As an outstanding achiever who was unafraid to show his vulnerable side, Sun Jae captivated viewers. Despite Im Sol’s tireless efforts to protect him across different timelines, Sun Jae remains resolute in his willingness to sacrifice himself for love.

Byeon Woo Seok not only captured the essence of his character perfectly but also made Sun Jae an iconic figure. Whether he’s awkwardly fumbling to express his feelings, fighting with his own struggles, or passionately conveying his emotions, Sun Jae’s innocence, selfless love, and emotional depth kept audiences thoroughly captivated.

