BTS' Jimin's title track Who from MUSE becomes his first solo song to spend 5 weeks in UK Official Singles chart's top 50

BTS’ Jimin’s song Who has achieved a new milestone as his longest-running solo hit in the United Kingdom. On August 23, the Official Charts, which is the U.K. counterpart to Billboard’s U.S. charts, confirmed that Who from Jimin’s second solo album MUSE had spent its fifth consecutive week in the Top 50 of the Official Singles Chart. For the week of August 22 to 28, the track maintained its position at No. 47.

Who is not only Jimin’s first solo track to stay in the Top 50 of the Official Singles Chart for five weeks but also matches his debut single Like Crazy from his solo album FACE as his longest-charting song to date. In its fifth consecutive week, Who has also held firm at No. 3 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 4 on the Official Singles Sales Chart maintaining its strong position.

On July 19 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, along with the music video for the title track, Who. The song, which falls into the hip hop R&B genre, features powerful beats that kick off the track, complemented by acoustic guitar sounds and a dynamic bounce that enhance its addictive quality.

On August 20, Billboard announced that Jimin’s latest solo title track, Who, which debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100 last month, continued to perform well in its fourth week. For the week ending August 24, Who held steady at No. 29, marking its fourth consecutive week in the Top 30.

Outside of the Hot 100, Who achieved notable rankings in its fourth week across several Billboard charts: No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 6 on the Global 200, No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 24 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s solo album MUSE spent its fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 58. It also maintained its position at No. 2 on the World Albums chart for the fourth consecutive week. Additionally, MUSE ranked No. 20 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 24 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

