BTS fans buzz with excitement as clues point to upcoming release of J-Hope's documentary HOPE ON THE STREET

On January 5, 2024, fans noticed multiple clues they believed were connected to BTS' J-Hope's much-anticipated documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. Speculation arose when dancer Boogaloo Kin shared an old video featuring the rapper on Instagram. In the video, J-Hope was seen dancing to SUGA's song, People Pt.2.

BTS' J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET

During his earlier appearance on SUGA's show, Suchwita, on July 19, 2023, J-Hope revealed that his documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET, was scheduled for release in 2024. He specifically mentioned that the video featuring him and Boogaloo dancing to People Pt.2 would be part of the documentary. Recently, fans discovered clues in Boogaloo's uploaded video, sparking speculation.

Speculations about HOPE ON THE STREET began when Bangtan TV released a video titled J-Hope on the street (J. Colde) music video shoot sketch in March 2023. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a poster with the documentary's name written on it. These speculations were later confirmed by the rapper himself during an appearance on Suchwita in July. J-Hope elaborated to SUGA about the upcoming documentary, stating that it would feature new content about his life, focusing on his journey in dance, which he considers his roots.

The idol also revealed plans to release an OST album featuring six songs in conjunction with his upcoming documentary. He confirmed that the dance video for People Pt.2 would be included in the documentary. When Boogaloo Kin uploaded the video, his initial caption, Stay Tuned, hinted at something upcoming. However, a later change to Happy New Year sparked speculation among fans, suggesting an imminent announcement of the documentary's release. Many are eager to see the variety of dancing styles the rapper has explored in his new documentary.

BTS’ J-Hope recent activities

On December 31 last year (2023), BTS' J-Hope shared a heartfelt message on the global fan community Weverse. Reflecting on the past year, he discussed his experiences as an artist and his time in the military. Expressing his longing for fans and fellow members, he promised to work harder upon his comeback. The message included a personal tone, fostering a warm connection with fans.

Moreover, he highlighted a song collaboration with someone he deeply respects (J. Colde), presenting it as a gift to fans before his enlistment as a token of gratitude for their unwavering support. J-Hope also mentioned preparing small content for fans, aiming to convey his presence even as he is serving in the military.

Concluding with heartfelt messages to fans and members, he encouraged everyone to stay healthy and happy. Ending with a declaration of love, he extended belated birthday wishes to V.

