BTS fly new heights as their Airplane Pt.2 becomes first Japanese music video to surpass 300 million views

BTS has achieved another milestone with their music video, as Airplane Pt.2 becomes their first Japanese MV to surpass 300 million views. Originally released as a B-track on the album Love Yourself: Tear, the Japanese version of the song was officially launched on November 7, 2018, under Def Jam as their ninth Japanese single.

On April 9, just before 5 PM KST, BTS' music video for the Japanese version of Airplane pt.2 crossed the 300 million views mark on YouTube. This achievement marks their first Japanese music video to reach such a significant milestone.

This achievement also marks BTS' 21st group music video to surpass the 300 million views milestone. Their other music videos that have achieved this feat include DNA, Fire, Dope, Blood Sweat & Tears, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Fake Love, Save Me, IDOL, Not Today, Boy With Luv, Boy In Luv, Spring Day, Dynamite, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Life Goes On, Butter, Black Swan, Permission to Dance, ON (original version), and War of Hormone.

BTS initially released the music video for the Japanese version of Airplane pt.2 on November 7, 2018, at 12 AM KST. It took the song just over five years, five months, and two days to reach 300 million views. Watch both Korean and Japanese music video below-

More about Airplane Pt.2

Once the tracklist for Love Yourself: Tear was released, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that Airplane Pt. 2 is a follow-up to the song Airplane, which was featured on J-Hope's mixtape, Hope World. In a behind-the-scenes album review, member RM mentioned that when CEO Bang Si Hyuk first heard J-Hope's song, it resonated like a BTS track, prompting them to create a part two. The song received positive reception overall. It is characterized by Latin-pop influences and lyrics reflecting their journey, from aspiring for success to traveling the world and performing their music.

On June 1 2020 at midnight KST, BTS dropped the "summer version" of their track "Airplane Pt. 2." In this rendition, the members groove to the song clad in vibrant attire at a pool resort. The video was filmed concurrently with their 2018 summer package in Saipan. Every year, BTS commemorates their June 13 debut anniversary with an event named "Festa." This celebration entails the unveiling of various new content in the weeks leading up to the anniversary date. In 2020, coinciding with the release of the video, BTS and their devoted fanbase, known as ARMY, celebrated their seventh anniversary together.

