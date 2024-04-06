BTS’ J-Hope attains personal best ranking on UK's Official Albums Chart with HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

BTS' J-Hope is reaching new peaks in the United Kingdom with his latest music. With his latest solo release, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, BTS' J-Hope has achieved his personal best on the UK's Official Albums Chart.

BTS’ J-Hope achieves personal best with HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

On April 5, according to the United Kingdom's Official Charts, which is often considered the UK's equivalent to Billboard's U.S. charts, BTS’ J-Hope's special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 made its debut at No. 38. This marks his highest ranking as a soloist on the chart to date.

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 marks J-Hope's second solo album to enter the Official Albums Chart, succeeding his debut solo album Jack In The Box, which landed at No. 67 in 2022. Additionally, the title track of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, NEURON featuring Gaeko and Yoonmirae, entered the Official Singles Chart at No. 64, becoming his fourth solo entry following Chicken Noodle Soup (peaking at No. 82), MORE landing at No. 70, and On the street at No. 37.

Watch NEURON here-

More about HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

On March 29 at 1 PM KST, the BTS member released his special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 along with the Motion Picture for the title track. NEURON is an old-school hip-hop track featuring Gaeko and Yoonmirae. The lyrics delve into the motivations of the artists and explore the significance of the "neuron-like" presence in their lives.

BTS' J-Hope also launched a connected docu-series titled HOPE ON THE STREET alongside his album, just a day before its release on March 28th. In this series, J-Hope embarks on a journey around the world, reconnecting with his "dancer roots" by showcasing his dance skills on the streets of different cities across the globe.

Following the much-anticipated release of his album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, J-Hope expressed his gratitude and excitement in a heartfelt letter to fans on March 29. The letter reflected his dedication and passion for his craft. "This is the result of my busy preparations, and I was a little impatient before the military enlistment," J-Hope confessed. "I prepared a lot of things quickly, but as expected, work changes in a flexible way!! But it's a project that I focused on for as long as it took me to do it!! That's why I have a lot of affection!"

The multi-talented idol emphasized the significance of this project, stating, "This album and content will allow you to get to know your friend J-Hope a little more than usual, and it is one of the cultures that I want to continue to lead!"

