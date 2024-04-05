HOPE ON THE STREET Ep 4 Review: BTS’ J-Hope grooves to IU, SUGA’s People Pt.2; THIS LE SSERAFIM member makes cameo

Name: HOPE ON THE STREET

Premiere date: March 28, 2024 KST (March 27 IST)

Cast: BTS’ J-Hope

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video

About HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope invites his fans, the ARMYs, on an exciting journey through his docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET. Spanning six episodes, J-Hope goes deep into his beginnings as a street dancer, joined by his former mentor and popping champion, Boogaloo Kin. The series offers a heartwarming look into J-Hope's love for dance as a person and an idol, showing how it has shaped his journey over 12 years.

As J-Hope travels the world to explore street culture, viewers can anticipate thrilling dance experiences in iconic cities. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and Neuron in his hometown Gwangju, J-Hope embraces various dance styles with enthusiasm and dedication alongside various mentors. The beloved ongoing docu-series dropped its fourth episode yesterday. Let’s take a look at the major highlights.

BTS’ J-Hope explores House in Paris with Yugson; has heart to heart with Boogaloo Kin

In this episode, J-Hope ventures into the vibrant streets of Paris to delve into the captivating world of House dance. The term house originated from the iconic Chicago Club warehouse in the late 1980s. As J-Hope immerses himself in the rhythm of Paris, we uncover the history House dance's evolution. Born from the fusion of diverse dance forms like tap, African, Latin, breaking, jazz, and modern dance in New York's underground clubs, House dance embodies freedom, improvisation, and a meanigful connection to the music.

J-Hope in this episode, enthusiastically shares his love for house dancing and its accompanying music, which always pumps him up. His mentor, Yugson, emphasizes that House is not just a dance style but a cultural phenomenon promoting freedom and exchange among people from different countries. He highlighted how House music's infectious rhythms uplift spirits, showcasing its significant impact on dancers' lives.

J-Hope along with Boogaloo Kin later performed to SUGA’s and IU’s People Pt.2 giving a shoutout to his fellow member. Talking about dancing mentor Yugson who is a master of the art himself said- dance is eternal. Seeing someone from a different cultural background with a language gap fit in so easily with the More rapper as they together delve into their passion for dancing was truly fascinating to watch. How art and shared interests connect us all, even ARMYs to BTS is reinforced through this idea.

Later during dinner, Boogaloo Kin touched upon HOPE ON THE STREET, expressing how he feels time is passing quicker due to the series. He also mentioned the importance of traveling with someone to truly know whether they click. Looking ahead, Boogaloo Kin emphasized that while ARMYs may already recognize J-Hope's exceptional dancing skills, HOPE ON THE STREET provides an opportunity for other dancers to witness his versatility across various dance genres like locking, popping, house, and more. He even shared insights from his off-camera discussion with Yugson, revealing how Yugson praised BTS member’s skills and gained a deeper understanding of J-Hope's talent because of this series.

BTS’ J-Hope delves into fears and feelings about dancing; records and performs I Don’t Know feat. LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin

The episode titled I Don’t Know began with the thought of uncertainty and not knowing as J-Hope reflected on his emotions. He acknowledged that in the universal moments of uncertainty, whether faced with life's challenges or navigating through unfamiliar territories, dancing became his steadfast anchor.

J-Hope in the episode opens up about his occasional doubts regarding his passions, questioning if he truly enjoys dancing and songwriting despite his knowledge that he does. He feels trapped in a cycle, not just in dance but in life overall. Boogaloo Kin provided support during these introspective moments, reassuring him that there's no one-size-fits-all answer, as everyone's life journey is unique. He also re-emphasized the importance of breaks. Together they also delved into the idea that no one is perfect and we just have to move forward. Witnessing J-Hope find solace in someone during challenging times is truly heartening.

During their discussion post dancing, J-Hope shared his journey of self-discovery in dance, revealing how he stumbled upon Yugson while exploring his roots. Yugson expanded on this, emphasizing the importance of understanding the origins of one's desire to dance, as it can lead to greater inner strength.

Reflecting on a challenging period, Yugson disclosed that there was a time when many believed his career in dance was over. However, his experience in South Africa, dancing with children, taught him the importance of opening his heart more. J-Hope also opened up about facing a breakdown after his debut, feeling disillusioned with his dance performances. He realized he had been pushing himself too hard, which he shouldn't have done. Even if he tried to overcome those emotions it wasn’t easy for him. The conversation gave us a deeper insight into J-Hope as a person than J-Hope as an idol.

The trio also performed I Don’t Know featuring LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin. Later in post credits we also get a special cameo by Huh Yunjin as she records the track in J-Hope’s studio.

Overall review of episode 4 of HOPE ON THE STREET

This episode delved deeper into the emotional aspects of J-Hope's journey, allowing fans to witness his fears and past struggles related to dancing. Through this lens, viewers gained a deeper understanding of what this documentary series truly means to him and those accompanying him. The power of dance was showcased as it brought together individuals from different backgrounds, reminiscent of the diverse global fanbase of K-pop. This emotional episode not only offered profound insights but also dazzled viewers with stunning visuals of the city as J-Hope navigated the enchanting streets of Paris, showcasing his mastery of a new dance style - House - across multiple songs.

