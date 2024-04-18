BTS' J-Hope commemorates one year of military enlistment; says 'time flies' in new update

BTS' J-Hope marks one year since his military enlistment on April 18, reflecting on the passage of time in a recent social media post. In his update, he expresses how swiftly time has flown by, highlighting the significance of this milestone in his journey ahead of his return in October 2024.

BTS’ J-Hope reflects on one year of his military journey

On April 18, BTS member J-Hope marked a significant milestone as he commemorated one year since his military enlistment. Taking to Instagram, the talented rapper and dancer shared a reflective post, expressing how time flies since the day he began his military service.

Born Jung Hoseok, J-Hope debuted as part of BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, quickly rising to fame for his remarkable rap skills, captivating stage presence, and infectious energy. Following revisions to the Military Service Act in December 2020, J-Hope was granted a postponement of his mandatory military service until the end of 2022.

However, in February 2023, Big Hit Entertainment announced that J-Hope had filed a cancellation request for the deferment, signaling his readiness to proceed with his conscription. On April 1, 2023, the label officially confirmed J-Hope's impending enlistment, although the specific date was not disclosed to the public.

Subsequently, on April 18, J-Hope began his military service as an active duty soldier at the Army A Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon Province. After completing his basic training in May 2023, J-Hope was appointed as an assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju. Despite his absence from the music scene, fans worldwide continue to support and eagerly anticipate his return in October 2024.

Amid military service, J-Hope thrilled ARMYs with HOPE ON THE STREET project

On March 28, BTS member J-Hope introduced an exciting new endeavor titled HOPE ON THE STREET, a multifaceted project that includes a captivating docuseries and a special album. The docuseries, which premiered on the same day, invites viewers to join J-Hope on a global exploration of his dance origins, as he connects with fellow dancers in iconic cities like Paris, New York, and Seoul.

Complementing the docuseries is J-Hope's special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, released the following day, March 29. Featuring tracks with collaborations from renowned Hollywood producer Benny Blanco and BTS' Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin and more, the album offers a diverse musical journey that seamlessly intertwines visuals and music, promising to enthrall audiences around the world.

