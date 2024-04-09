BTS' J-Hope says he used to 'copy' on first starting to dance; introduces fellow NEURON enthusiasts; watch

BTS' J-Hope unveils a secret about his dance journey, sharing insights and introducing fellow dancers in a new video released on April 8. Delving into his beginnings, J-Hope reflects on his early days of "copying" while introducing fellow NEURON enthusiasts featured in the HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries.

On April 8, J-Hope delighted fans by releasing a new 4-minute video from his HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series on BTS' YouTube channel. Titled HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries dancers with J-Hope, the video offered an insightful glimpse into the world of dance through the perspectives of renowned dancers.

Opening the video was BOOGALOO KIN, also known as Kim Haknam, a distinguished member of World Fame Us. With over two decades of experience in dancing, he shared his journey of traveling the world as a judge, conducting workshops, and instructing dance enthusiasts.

Following him was Gucchon from Team: Co-thkoo, FAB5BOOG ALLSTARz, and HOOD Crew, who expressed the profound connection between dance and life, emphasizing his passion for the art form.

Lockwoong, a member of Originality, showcased his mesmerizing locking moves, followed by Yugson Hwakson from Wanted Posse, who described dance as a timeless continuum, blending the past, present, and future seamlessly.

Henry Link of Elite Force Crew praised J-Hope's dedication to dance, recognizing his passion for the craft and his willingness to embrace challenges.

Towards the end of the video, J-Hope himself reflected on his journey, recalling his humble beginnings learning from the members of NEURON. He expressed gratitude and amazement for the unchanged essence of his dance journey, reminiscing about the familiar feeling of those early days.

The video provided a deeper understanding of the dance world and J-Hope's profound connection to it, resonating with fans who admire his passion and commitment to his craft.

Watch the video here:

More details about J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET project

BTS' J-Hope unveiled an enthralling project titled HOPE ON THE STREET, comprising a captivating docuseries and a special album. Premiering the docuseries on March 28, J-Hope takes fans on a global journey to rediscover his dance roots, connecting with fellow dancers across cities like Paris, New York, and Seoul.

Accompanying the series was J-Hope's special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, released on March 29. With tracks featuring collaborations from Hollywood producer Benny Blanco and BTS' Jungkook, the project promises a diverse musical experience that intertwines visuals and music seamlessly, captivating audiences worldwide.

