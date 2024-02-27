BTS’ J-Hope drops highlight medley for HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 feat Jungkook, LE SERRAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, more

BTS J-Hope has just surprised fans with exciting news! Ahead of his highly anticipated comeback, the Arson rapper and member of the globally celebrated K-pop phenomenon has unveiled the impressive lineup of featured artists on his upcoming album. With his latest project—a six-track OST album—J-Hope aims to deliver a captivating musical journey for listeners. Now that the tracklist is out, fans are buzzing with excitement over the stellar list of collaborators.

BTS’ J-Hope reveals tracklist through highlight medley

BTS' J-Hope treated fans to a sneak peek of his upcoming special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 coinciding with the release of his documentary series. The album, which complements the six-episode docu-series, sent the internet into a frenzy with the announcement of BTS member Jungkook's feature on the track I Wonder. At midnight KST on February 27, HYBE Labels unveiled the highlight medley, showcasing the tracks featured on the upcoming special album, totaling six in all.

On The Street (solo version)

The highly anticipated solo Version of previously released On the Street has been officially announced. This track is poised to take center stage as the title track of the upcoming album, representing a momentous opportunity for J-Hope to showcase his individual brilliance.

I Wonder... (with Jungkook of BTS)

The golden maknae of the group, Jungkook, is finally seeing his long-held dream come to fruition as he collaborates with his hyung. The Standing Next to You crooner has secured a spot on the collaboration list with I Wonder… on J-Hope's highly anticipated album and docu-series. Fans were overjoyed to discover this news, especially as the docu-series chronicles J-Hope's journey as a dancer from Gwangju, adding even more significance to the collaboration.

Lock/Unlock (with Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers)

The unexpected collaboration caught fansl by surprise. J-Hope is teaming up with renowned Hollywood record producer Benny Blanco, celebrated for his work with artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, for a new project. Adding to the excitement, the legendary American record producer Nile Rodgers, co-founder of Chic, will be joining them for the track Lock / Unlock.

I Don't Know (with Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM)

Confirming earlier speculations, both Yunjin and J-Hope, renowned for their dynamic dancing prowess, are indeed collaborating on a new track titled I Don’t Know.

What If... (dance mix with Jinbo the SuperFreak)

Next up is an exhilarating dance remix of What If… featuring South Korean hip-hop artist Jinbo the SuperFreak. Jinbo has a rich history of collaboration with BTS on various projects.

NEURON (with Gaeko, Yoonmirae)

Another report has been confirmed as true as the track celebrates J-Hope's NEURON Dance Crew roots, presenting an electrifying joint effort with Gaeko and Yoonmirae.

More about HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

The highlight medley video clip offers a vibrant and colorful montage with a touch of retro flair, showcasing each track from the upcoming album in succession. Meanwhile, leading up to the special album release on March 29, J-Hope will be dropping various teasers. Additionally, mark your calendars as the first episode of the docuseries is set to premiere on March 28 at midnight KST.

