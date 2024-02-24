BTS’ J-Hope creates buzz with HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 album previews titled Prelude and Interlude

On February 23 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the much-awaited album preview for BTS' J-Hope's special solo project, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. The preview consists of two short videos titled Prelude and Interlude, sparking excitement among fans. This moment had been eagerly anticipated since the album's promotion schedule was unveiled a few days prior.

BTS’ J-Hope’s album preview videos

BTS' J-Hope has just released new previews from his highly anticipated upcoming album. The HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 album preview videos are generating excitement among fans. With titles Prelude and Interlude, two preview videos have been unveiled by the artist.

In the Prelude video revealed by BIGHIT MUSIC, viewers get a sneak peek of what's in store in the album. It showcases an interview picture and behind-the-scenes images from J-Hope's solo journey and dance practices. Accompanied by impactful lines like "When you learn to dance, you learn about life," it sets the tone for an engaging and introspective musical experience.

Similarly, the Interlude video gives fans a glimpse into the locations J-Hope has visited, accompanied by lines like "Epilogue: Just Raw and Real."

The recently unveiled Interlude and Prelude from the Album Preview serve as the second installment in the teaser releases, building anticipation for the album's official launch on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST. Meanwhile, the six-part documentary series is set to begin on March 28 at midnight KST, giving fans a front-row seat to J-Hope's dance odyssey. Leading up to the album and documentary release, the promotional timeline is filled with thrilling releases.

More about HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

BIGHIT MUSIC excited fans for this preview with the release of the Promotion Schedule on February 19, 2024, igniting a joyful frenzy among fans. The announcement outlined both the Album Promotion Schedule and the docuseries itinerary, adding to the anticipation surrounding what lies ahead. Dubbed as a Special Album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is said to comprise six tracks.

At the same time, the accompanying documentary series offers an intriguing glimpse into J-Hope's dance odyssey, promising to take viewers on a visual journey through street dance cultures in Paris, New York, Osaka, Seoul, and Gwangju. Fans eager to join J-Hope on this adventure can tune in to the series on TVING and Prime Video.

