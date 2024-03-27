BTS' J-Hope finds his roots as Gwangju dancer in upcoming docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET teaser; WATCH

BTS’s dancer-rapper J-Hope is all set to release his highly-anticipated documentary series HOPE ON THE STREET, accompanied by a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

J-Hope drops countdown teaser for HOPE ON THE STREET D-1 ahead of much-awaited release

On March 27, BTS’ official social media handles unveiled a new countdown teaser for the much-awaited drop. Featuring J-Hope, the short clip delivered an insight into the member’s excitement for his documentary series.

Starting off with his usual introductory line ‘I’m your hope, you’re my hope, J-Hope’, he proceeded to say, “It is a project to find my roots as a Gwangju dancer.”

‘I’m so excited’, stated the K-pop superstar regarding HOPE ON THE STREET, which is set to release on March 28 at 12 AM KST ( March 27, 8:30 PM IST) through the TVING network in South Korea and Amazon Prime for global fans.

Watch the countdown teaser for HOPE ON THE STREET below:

More about J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET

Starting tomorrow, the documentary series will air a total of six episodes every Thursday and Friday. Following the much-anticipated premiere, J-Hope’s special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 will be released on March 29, Friday.

The album is interconnected with the documentary and consists of six tracks that will reflect the six episodes’s messages.

Meanwhile, the Arson singer is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment with the remaining BTS members Jin, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Prior to his departure for the same, he was confirmed to have visited many cities across the globe to connect with local street dancers. To further understand his craft, he reportedly traveled to Japan’s OSAKA, New York, Paris, Seoul, and his hometown Gwangju.

J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET delves deeper into the life of the K-pop icon as a dancer and the kind of genre he danced to throughout his life, while also exhibiting the the evolution of his dance.

Earlier, through an interview teaser, the beloved BTS member conveyed his earnest messages towards ARMY (BTS’ fandom name), “ARMY, I know you will definitely watch it, I want to tell you that J-Hope dances in this series, a lot. So, I really hope you find it to your liking.”

