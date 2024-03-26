BTS’ J-Hope reignites his fiery passion for dance in new moving poster for upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope has unveiled an eye-catching moving poster for his upcoming docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. This captivating teaser showcases the vibrant cities he'll journey through to delve into the world of dance in the series, including Osaka, Seoul, Paris, and more.

J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET moving poster

In just two days, fans will finally get to experience the long-awaited docuseries showcasing the remarkable journey of BTS' J-Hope and his profound love for dance. Scheduled for release on March 26 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, has unveiled the dynamic moving poster for the upcoming series, HOPE ON THE STREET. This mesmerizing teaser poster captures J-Hope in a captivating dance pose against backdrops ranging from Osaka to Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju.

The fluid transitions between scenes perfectly capture the essence of each location, offering an exciting glimpse into the world of dance that awaits alongside BTS member J-Hope. In conjunction with the upcoming docuseries, J-Hope is set to unveil a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, boasting six tracks and a plethora of collaborations. Mark your calendars for the premiere of the first episode on Prime Video, slated for March 28 at midnight KST, with subsequent episodes airing every Thursday and Friday. The album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 is set to drop on March 29 at 1 PM KST.

More about HOPE ON THE STREET

On March 24, BTS’ official YouTube channel posted an interview video teasing J-Hope’s upcoming docu-series. The clip features the K-pop idol discussing his deep passion for dance, stating, “as you already know, this docu-series is about dance, which is the most important thing in my life, my career, and my roots.” The K-pop sensation also hinted that viewers will gain insight into his persona through the documentary, which was filmed with a visually aesthetic approach.

The More rapper is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service alongside the other BTS members. Prior to his enlistment, he was confirmed to embark on a journey to Japan’s Osaka, Paris, New York City, his hometown Gwangju, and Seoul in South Korea. During these visits, he planned to deepen his connection with dance and local street dancers.

