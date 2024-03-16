'memores nominis mei': TOMORROW X TOGETHER teases hidden message for Minisode 3: TOMORROW comeback

TXT's upcoming mini-album, Minisode 3: TOMORROW, is generating buzz among fans with a hidden message teased in a recent teaser clip. With their signature cryptic clues, TXT hinted at the significance of The Name Chapter, leaving MOAs eager to decode the mysterious phrase "memores nominis mei" found within the image. Scheduled for release on April 1 KST, this mini-album promises to deliver another intriguing chapter in TXT's musical journey.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s hidden message

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the beloved boy group under Big Hit Music, is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback with their upcoming 6th mini-album, Minisode 3: TOMORROW. As excitement mounts among fans, known as MOAs, TXT recently shared a cryptic message, igniting speculation and anticipation for what's to come.

On March 16 at midnight KST, TXT dropped a moving teaser image revealing a hidden message from The Name Chapter. The image showcases all the albums previously released by TXT, hinting at a thematic connection throughout their discography.

The highlight of the teaser is a Latin phrase, "memores nominis mei," which translates to "the remembering of my name." MOAs swiftly decoded this message, drawing connections to various TXT releases. References to their music videos like magic island and eternally, as well as concepts from their freefall concept pictures and performances at events like the GDA, all emphasize the importance of remembering a name, likely hinting at a central theme for their upcoming mini-album.

Advertisement

Scheduled for release on April 1 KST, Minisode 3: TOMORROW promises to deliver another chapter in TXT's musical journey, filled with intrigue, symbolism, and undoubtedly, captivating melodies. As fans eagerly await its release, the cryptic messages only serve to heighten anticipation for what TXT has in store for their devoted MOAs.

More details about TXT’s latest activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) thrilled fans worldwide with the announcement of their third world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE. Following their successful previous tours, TXT is set to embark on this exciting journey alongside their upcoming comeback in April. Kicking off at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, the tour will feature three performances from May 3 to May 5. Notably, the concerts will also be streamed online, allowing fans globally to partake in the experience. As TXT prepares for their highly anticipated return, the promise of a world tour underscores their commitment to connecting with fans on a global scale.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 5 years with Tomorrow X Together: From Crown to Chasing That Feeling; a walk through quintet's discography