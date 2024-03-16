BTS' Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yujin, and more; Pick most exciting collab from J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL1

BTS' J-Hope is preparing to dazzle fans with a double treat in March, featuring his highly anticipated upcoming album and docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. BIGHIT Music recently unveiled details about the special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, a six-track masterpiece set to release on March 29 at 1 PM KST, with pre-orders starting on February 19.

Accompanying the musical revelation is a captivating six-part docu series titled HOPE ON THE STREET, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 27. The series guarantees an immersive exploration of J-Hope's dance journey, guiding viewers through the vibrant streets of Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju. Along the way, J-Hope interacts with street dancers, providing insight into the essence of his artistic roots and offering a deeper understanding of his passion for dance.

Teased initially on SUGA's Suchwita, J-Hope's forthcoming album is confirmed to feature artists such as fellow BTS member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, Gaeko, and Yoonmirae, promising an exciting collaboration for fans to anticipate. But which among these collaborations from BTS' J-Hope's upcoming album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is your favorite? Vote in the poll below!

