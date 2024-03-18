THROWBACK: When J-Hope liked hilarious fan-made reel about BTS band members; Watch

BTS’ J-Hope, the revered rapper and dancer, is currently serving in the military. The rapper will drop his documentary series titled HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28 along with an album of the same name on March 29. In a cute throwback, let’s look back at the time when the rapper liked videos on Instagram and one especially hilarious video grabbed everyone's attention.

THROWBACK: BTS’ J-Hope once liked a hilarious fan-made reel about band members; Watch

J-Hope of BTS in a funny moment once liked a hilarious fan-made reel about BTS band members on Instagram. The video featured a scene from the movie Sing which the fan had edited to depict all seven members of BTS during auditions. The video was quite amusing as it showed all the members as they audition in their own way, many fans even called the video as an apt representation of BTS.

The video that was liked by J-Hope begins with a bull who is rapping as Suga, then a rat who is singing a heartfelt melody as V, followed by RM as a hippo who is playing a keyboard and singing joyfully. The video went on to depict Jimin as a giraffe who sings high notes, and J-Hope as a crocodile who raps while locking on stage. Jin was accurately shown as an alpaca, which is also his character in BT21.

Advertisement

In the video, the alpaca Jin is playing a guitar and trying to sing, and finally Jungkook is a gorilla who is wearing a leather jacket and singing a romantic song. This fan-made video of BTS members singing in audition was liked by J-Hope which surprised a lot of fans and still does. The incident shows that BTS members are quite active on social media and even watch fan-made content.

BTS’ J-Hope’s recent activities

J-Hope of BTS is a well-known rapper, singer, songwriter, and revered dancer in the K-pop industry. He enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023. On March 28, the rapper will release his docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET which will be streamed on Prime Video. Following that, an album with the same name will be released on March 29.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope’s new docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET teaser poster: OTT release, where to watch and more