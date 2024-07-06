BTS' Jin updates fans with new PIC from studio, gives relatable TMI and hilarious second thought on his name

BTS' Jin delighted fans with his humor and charm in a recent update. He shared a selfie showing off his stunning visuals. Engaging with fans, he humorously mentioned losing his lip balm and cleverly responded to a fan's wordplay on his name, amusing ARMYs with his quick wit and relatability.

BTS’ Jin’s playful exchange with ARMYs

On July 6, BTS' Jin had fans in splits with his signature humor and charm. The eldest BTS member took to Instagram to share a new selfie from what appeared to be a recording studio. Dressed casually in a white t-shirt and wired headphones, Jin showcased his striking visuals in the close-up shot, captivating ARMYs worldwide.

Shortly after, Jin interacted with fans on Weverse, providing candid and humorous updates. When a fan asked for some TMI (Too Much Information), Jin shared a relatable mishap, revealing he had lost his lip balm, much to the amusement and empathy of his fans.

Adding to the fun, a fan cleverly played with Jin's full name, Kim Seok Jin, asking, "Why is Kim Seok Jin Kim Seok Jin? Why is there no i-gin seokjin?" In Korean, "i-gin" means "win," and "jin" can mean "lose." Jin's witty response, "Shouldn't it be Kim Seok Igin?" had fans in stitches, showcasing his quick wit and playful nature.

Advertisement

BTS’ Jin, with his engaging interactions, continues to endear him to ARMYs, proving that his humor and relatability are as much a part of his appeal as his musical talents.

More about Jin’s solo activities

Kim Seok Jin, known professionally as Jin has released several solo tracks alongside his work with BTS. His notable solo tracks within the group include Awake from the 2016 album WINGS, Epiphany from Love Yourself (2018), and Moon from the 2020 album Map of the Soul. Jin's first solo song, Tonight, was released in 2019, followed by the emotional ballad Abyss in 2020. In October 2021, he sang Yours, the main theme for the drama Jirisan.

His official solo debut single, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, was released in October 2022, right before his military enlistment. Discharged on June 12, Jin is set to represent South Korea as the torchbearer for the Paris Olympics 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin looks handsome as he drops new PIC from recording studio; fans rejoice and say, 'KSJ 1 is coming'