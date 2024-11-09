BTS' Jin stirs excitement among fans for upcoming debut solo album Happy with highlight medley led by Running Wild

BTS’ Jin has unveiled the much-anticipated highlight medley for his debut solo album Happy, giving fans a sneak peek into his new music. The medley features snippets of all six tracks, building anticipation as the album’s release date of November 15 approaches. From the first listen, it’s clear that Happy will show Jin’s distinct vocal color and his versatility as a solo artist.

The album’s title track, Running Wild, stands out as the centerpiece of Happy. Co-written by Gary Barlow of Take That, the song promises an energetic vibe that captures both Jin’s playful side and his powerful vocal presence. Fans can expect Running Wild to set the tone for the album with its dynamic production and catchy melodies. Jin recently teased this track, revealing it to be his go to track while on a run, and it has already become a favorite among fans who are eager to hear the full version.

In addition to Running Wild, the highlight medley also includes the pre-release single I’ll Be There, a heartfelt soda-pop song that was released earlier on October 25. The emotional song gave fans a taste of what’s to come and heightened the anticipation for the album’s full release. Other notable tracks include Another Level, which showcases a more intense, rock-influenced sound, and Falling, a collaboration with Taka and Toru of the Japanese rock band One OK Rock. Their influence brings a distinct edge to the song, highlighting Jin’s ability to adapt to different genres.

A special highlight of Happy is Heart on the Window, a duet featuring Wendy from Red Velvet. The pairing of Jin and Wendy’s vocals is already drawing buzz, with fans waiting with baited breaths to hear their harmonization. The album concludes with In Longing, a reflective track that ties the album together with its wistful lyrics and serene melody.

Watch the highlight medley for Jin’s Happy album here;

To celebrate the release of Happy, Jin is set to hold a special live-streaming event, Happy Special Stage LIVE, on Weverse. The event, scheduled for November 16 and 17, will give fans worldwide the chance to experience Jin’s new music in real time, with the opportunity to connect directly with the artist as he performs live.

With the release of Happy, Jin is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career, promising a memorable solo debut that fans won’t want to miss.

