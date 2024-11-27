BTS' Jin surprises fans with heart fluttering interactive YouTube video game JIN ENDING is HAPPY ENDING; Details

BTS’ Jin has once again proven his flair for creative surprises, delighting fans with an interactive YouTube video game titled JIN ENDING is HAPPY ENDING. The unique project, unveiled on November 27, seamlessly blends humor, charm, and Jin’s undeniable charisma.

The video opens with a blend of animated sequences featuring Jin's adorable game character Wootteo as well as a live-action Jin. The story unfolds as players are introduced to Jin in dual roles as a friendly new neighbor and a fresh-faced colleague at the workplace. With narration guiding the way, viewers are faced with multiple-choice scenarios that shape the story across three whimsical chapters. The interactive adventure offers everything from heart-fluttering moments to hilarious twists, leaving fans laughing and utterly smitten by Jin's playful personality.

Check out the exciting JIN ENDING is HAPPY ENDING game here;

This surprise comes on the heels of Jin's successful debut solo album, Happy, released on November 15 in three stunning versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. The album features six tracks, including the upbeat lead single Running Wild, the heartfelt pre-release track I’ll Be There, and a mesmerizing collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy on Heart on the Window. To celebrate the album, Jin hosted a two-day Happy Special Stage Live event, enchanting fans with live performances that showcased his vocal prowess and emotional depth.

Adding to the excitement, Jin recently released a special emotive version of his track Falling in collaboration with ONE OK ROCK’s Taka, further cementing his versatility as an artist. This rendition, released on November 26, adds a deeper layer to an already beloved song.

Meanwhile, fans have already been abuzz with Jin’s announcement of the resumption of his popular variety show, RUN JIN, as the teaser hints at a rollercoaster of activities, including games, comedic blind dates, and even the hilarious ‘kidnapping’ of fellow BTS member J-Hope.

With JIN ENDING is HAPPY ENDING, Jin not only continues to show his creative side but also deepens his connection with ARMYs through an interactive and entertaining experience. As always, Jin’s projects radiate his signature warmth and humor, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what he’ll do next.

