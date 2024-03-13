Kai’s Rover's First Anniversary: 5 things you probably missed out on in the song and music video

EXO’s Kai made headlines with his lead single Rover from his third mini album of the same name. The iconic K-pop singer has made a commendable career both as a member of the K-pop band EXO and as a soloist. Kai at present is serving in the Korean military as part of the compulsory enlistment rule. He was enlisted on May 11 last year.

The song Rover by Kai was released on March 13, a year ago. It is hard to believe it has been a year since this majestic dance number dropped. On that occasion, let’s have a look back on things you probably missed out on and didn’t know about the Rover song and its music video.

5 things you probably missed out on in Kai’s Rover song and music video

1. The stellar choreography

Kai is regarded as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry and it immaculately shines in the Rover’s music video. The dance steps encapsulate the style and theme of Rover, the captivating style and attitude that Mr. Rover has. The hook steps of the song which were also a dance challenge, hit all the beats in a wild and hip way being memorable at the same time.

Advertisement

2. Rover is a remake

Most people don’t know that Kai’s Rover is a remake of the Bulgarian pop singer Dara’s single Mr. Rover which was released in 2022. Kai’s Rover builds up on the same dancehall beat and music of the original song, but it is further enhanced with reggaeton beats and Afro-Latin beats. The lyrics of the song have been changed in Kai’s version and speaks of a person who is a wanderer and takes over different personalities to make it as a performer. The song is an absolute banger and enthralls listeners in just one go.

3. Rover’s music video: a nod to Kai’s ballet training

Unknown to many, the exceptional singer of Rover, Kai initially trained in ballet when he was a kid. Being a brilliant dancer that he is, he excelled in the style and there was a time in his life when he wanted to have a career in ballet.

The music video pays homage to that part of Kai’s life where ballet once dominated. We see a ballerina toy after Kai picks up his new ID card for his other personality Mr. Elliot Billy. Soon, a real ballerina can be seen dancing in the video. In the most astonishing development, a group of ballerinas come and go behind Kai during the second hook. The silhouettes of the ballet dancers come and go with the beat as if they are a thing of the past but nevertheless, they still exist. Ballet hence is shown as one of the many personalities of Kai that make him who he is.

4. Multiple personalities of Kai in Rover

Kai plays Mr. Rover in the music video who is a wanderer and has multiple identities. He embodies different personas throughout the video, like an illusion, he becomes one person at one moment and transforms into another at the next moment. Taking from Kai’s identity as a singer, dancer, and fashion icon, his character Mr. Rover’s specialty is to be best at multiple things at once.

When EXO was formed in 2012, all members were given a superpower and Kai’s was teleportation. The music video also fuses this ability of the K-pop idol as he teleports from one place to another in a split second.

Advertisement

5. Kai’s voguish and dapper fashion in the music video

Kai is widely esteemed as one of the most fashionable icons of Korea. His fashion like him extends boundaries and sets a unique standard that can be pulled off by one and only Kai. The Rover singer metamorphs into multiple identities as well as undergoes voguish wardrobe changes throughout the video. He goes from a white shirt, black pants, and tie, and his blonde hair, to the blue denim ensemble decorated with shiny pearls. He also moves on to a cowboy-style wardrobe in corduroy pants and a jacket with a dusty-colored shirt which soon changes to a leather jacket, white t-shirt, and jeans ending with another stylish wardrobe change where Kai styles a leather and denim jeans and jacket, and another full-black beaded ensemble.

Kai with his vogue and bold fashion choices makes a memorable statement, combined with his charm and sensuous vocals. Well, it’s time to listen to Kai’s Rover on loop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kai: From EXO's Love Shot to Rover and more; Top 5 iconic performances