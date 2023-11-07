SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan lashes out at sasaeng fans interrupting live session with Mingyu; warns in stern tone

Sasaengs (toxic, obsessive fans) have been a common thing in the K-pop industry. Many celebrities have shared their scary encounters with these fans, including BTS, EXO, and now SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN fans, known as CARATs, have expressed their frustration and anger as the members of SEVENTEEN have been receiving an increasing number of sasaeng calls during their live broadcasts. The increased number of such calls has become a cause for concern among the fandom.

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, Mingyu gets call from sasaengs

One of the aspects that fans appreciate about SEVENTEEN is their dedication to interacting with their fans CARATs, often using platforms like Weverse for live broadcasts. However, over the past few months, fans and netizens alike have observed a noticeable increase in obsessive sasaeng fans making unwanted calls to the members during these live broadcasts. Several SEVENTEEN members, including S.Coups, DK, Mingyu, and Woozi, have been affected by these unexpected calls. Hoshi, in particular, also expressed annoyance during a voice-only live show when he kept receiving such calls.

On November 7, KST, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Jeonghan surprised netizens with a live broadcast from leader S.Coups’ house. During the video, the members had an enjoyable time eating and drinking together. However, many viewers noticed that the screen kept cutting out at certain moments, and they realized this was due to the members receiving unwanted phone calls.

When it happened while Mingyu was telling a story, the broadcast returned, and Jeonghan was visibly upset. He even threw his chopsticks to the floor, expressing his frustration and addressing the interruptions caused by these calls.

While SEVENTEEN is not the only group to face such disruptions, it appears that the members are frequently interrupted by these calls during almost every live broadcast. The members are being praised for their patience in addressing this issue.

SEVENTEEN recent activities

Billboard's most recent update on November 5 showcased SEVENTEEN's impressive debut with their latest mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, securing the coveted second position on the prestigious Top 200 Albums chart.

This chart provides a weekly idea of the music landscape in the United States, highlighting the albums that have gained the highest levels of popularity among American audiences. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN has now marked SEVENTEEN's fourth entry into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 music charts.

