ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo's alleged younger brother goes viral online due to remarkable visuals; see PICS

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s alleged younger brother is going viral online. On January 30th, photos reportedly featuring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's younger brother went viral online. Shared on community sites, these images are drawing attention for their striking resemblance and apparent good looks, further fueling online discussions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s brother goes viral

On January 30th, a photo surfaced on Nate Pann titled, “This is Cha Eun Woo’s younger brother,” piquing significant interest among users. The post's author remarked on the remarkable genetics within Cha Eun Woo's family. Netizens were particularly intrigued by the uncanny resemblance between the man in the photo and Cha Eun Woo, leading to widespread discussion.

Not only netizens, but even Cha Eun Woo's fellow ASTRO members, particularly Rocky, expressed surprise at the handsome appearance of Cha Eun Woo's younger brother. Rocky previously mentioned that their groupmate's sibling was exceptionally good looking. During a live session, a fan inquired about Cha Eun Woo's brother's appearance, prompting former ASTRO member Rocky to respond candidly. He revealed that Cha Eun Woo's younger brother is of his age and that upon seeing him in person, he was taken aback by his handsome looks.

Earlier during a discussion, Cha Eun Woo had shared more details about his brother, stating, "My younger brother is more talented and has a smaller face than I do." He also revealed that his brother had studied abroad in China and is currently working part-time after completing his military service. Cha Eun Woo’s family consists of his parents and his younger brother, Lee Dong Hwi, who was born in 1999 and is currently 24 years old.

Cha Eun Woo’s recent activities

On January 27, Fantagio, Cha Eun Woo's agency, announced that the artist had recently completed filming his music video in the United States, co-starring with actress India Eisley. Eisley, recognized for her roles in various productions including The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Underworld: Awakening, is the daughter of renowned English actress Olivia Hussey. Additionally, Fantagio revealed that Cha Eun Woo is set to release his debut solo album on February 15. Cha Eun Woo is also set to star in the upcoming suspense thriller K-drama Wonderful World, alongside actress Kim Nam Joo.

