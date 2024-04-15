BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram account for pet dog Bam; Check out profile photo, posts, deleted bio, more

BTS member Jungkook is back on Instagram as a proud dad of a pet dog named Bam. For the unversed, in February 2023, long ahead of his military enlistment, Jungkook deleted his Instagram, leaving the fans in shock. However, shortly after he explained the reasons on his Weverse, saying that it wasn’t hacked or anything else, but he simply deleted it as he didn’t use the app anymore.

The singer had a massive following, and this surprising action left the fans with many questions despite his follow-up explanations. Many also wondered if he would come back to the app again as the ARMYs were sad to lose a way of getting regular updates from him.

BTS’ Jungkook returns to Instagram as Bam’s dad

On April 14, after more than a year, he finally made his long-anticipated comeback on Instagram as Bam’s dad. On this day, an account dedicated to his pet dog suddenly surfaced on the social networking platform with the user name bowwow_bam.

Shortly after Jungkook himself confirmed it to be an official account for Bam, saying since he doesn’t have much to update now (as he is serving in the military), he would share posts about Bam.

Fans quickly flocked to follow the new Instagram account and celebrated his comeback to the app. As Bam’s account quickly became a fan-favorite, let’s check out all the details about the same.

What is the profile photo on Bam’s Instagram account?

The Instagram account has a very adorable profile photo of Jungkook and Bam, exhibiting their playful energy and sweet bond.

What is Bam’s Instagram account’s deleted and current bio?

When the account was first launched, the bio was ‘BARK, BARK, BARK…’, later it was changed to “Have a good BAM”.

What are the posts on Bam’s new Instagram account?

The account was created just a day ago, but it already has a total of seven posts including a reel, that has amassed 9.1 million views.

The photos, which showcase the playful energy of Bam, along with his beautiful red and tan tone, also have thousands of likes and comments on them. There’s also a post, sharing a glimpse from Bam’s bath time, with fans showing affection for the adorable dog.

Years ago, when he was first introduced during the BTS In the SOOP show, the caption described him as ‘a big build dog but a baby’, and his new photos on his new Instagram account serve as the evidence.

Bam’s bowwow_bam has already surpassed an impressive 3.1 million followers on Instagram, with fans eagerly waiting for the next posts.

Know more about Jungkook's pet dog Bam

The red and tan Doberman was first noticed by fans on Jungkook’s lock screen on August 30, 2021, during the K-pop idol’s birthday live.

Later, he was featured on BTS In The SOOP! Season two’s poster. Fans were quick to notice his similarity with Jungkook’s lock-screen, leading Bam to be officially introduced to the fans.

It didn’t take a long time, for him to find fame alongside his ‘hyungs’ (BTS members). Over the years, he was featured in many Instagram posts made by Jungkook. All the other memes also seemed to be getting along really well with the Doberman, while playing with him on multiple occasions. In addition, Jimin is known to have a special bond with Bam, alongside Jungkook.

On this day, as the SEVEN singer officially introduced a separate account for Bam, fans rejoiced in the hope of getting more and more glimpses of his bond with the BTS members, especially his ‘dad’.

Catch up on Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook enlisted for mandatory military service alongside Jimin on December 12, 2023, following the success of his debut solo album GOLDEN. Some weeks ago, it was reported that he is carrying out the duties of a cook in the Army, following the initial recruitment training. Now, he is anticipated to be jointly discharged with Jimin on June 11, 2025.

In that year, he will also reconvene with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V, who are also currently serving their military enlistments.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did you know Stray Kids' Lee Know and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo met BTS' Jungkook in military? See viral post