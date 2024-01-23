BTS' Jungkook's Seven feat. Latto gets kid-friendly makeover for Kidz Bop

In 2023, BTS' Jungkook made a powerful solo debut, captivating the world. Notably, his song Seven featuring Latto dominated the charts and initially surprised fans with its explicit nature, exploring more mature themes and incorporating language that was unconventional for a BTS song.The single Seven has undergone a transformation into a kids' song by Kidz Bop, offering a family-friendly rendition of Jungkook's original track.

Seven featuring Latto receives kid friendly makeover

The online revelation of Kidz Bop covering BTS' Jungkook's debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) on January 22, 2024, took the fandom by surprise. Netizens expressed astonishment, considering the "NSFW" content of the original song, as the children's version appeared on Kidz Bop's latest album for 2024. It's not surprising that notable differences exist between the Kidz Bop rendition and the original track.

Right from the start of the song, the lyrics underwent a change to, "Weight of the world on your shoulders, you see my face and ease your mind.” The original lyrics of the sonv were "Weight of the world on your shoulders, I kiss your waist and ease your mind."

Certainly, a few tweaks to the lyrics have made a big impact on the song's meaning. For instance, the updated lyrics now go like this: "It’s the way we sing the ride, it’s the way we sing the ride. Think I met you in another life, so dance with me another time.”

Likewise, the entire song underwent alterations to align with the children's theme for Kidz Bop's rendition of Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto). For Latto's rap, significant changes were made:

"Now we’re in control, dance and shake a soul. Take your phone and put it in the camera roll.Leave your mood at the door. Watcha waiting for, come and hit your goals. We jump in at both feet. Dancing till the sunrise, we ain’t getting no sleep.” And so on.

Upon the song's release, ARMYs had varied reactions. Some found it amusing that a song originally about more mature themes was adapted for children, while others appreciated the incorporation of days of the week, making it suitable for educational purposes. The shift in tone may not have the same impact, but it resonates logically with the children's adaptation.

For those unfamiliar, Kidz Bop is an American children's music company known for producing family-friendly versions of popular songs and related media. Designed to function as a music brand, Kidz Bop has sold over 24 million CDs and accumulated 11 billion streams globally since its inception in 2001, solidifying its position as the foremost music brand for children.

More about Jungkook’s hit song Seven

Seven is a collaborative song by South Korean singer Jungkook of BTS, featuring American rapper Latto. It was released as a single on July 14, 2023, through BIGHIT MUSIC. The track falls within the romantic UK garage pop genre and revolves around the theme of desiring to spend all of one's time with a loved one. An explicit version was also made available and later included on Jungkook's debut studio album, GOLDEN.

The single made a significant impact on music charts, entering over fifty territories and securing top positions in countries such as India, Latvia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Notably, it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and the Global 200, marking the first number-one for both Jungkook and Latto.

Watch Seven feat. Latto below

