BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven feat Latto hits 1.3 billion Spotify streams; becomes 3rd fastest song to reach this mark
Jungkook’s Seven has unlocked another milestone as he surpassed the 1.3 billion mark on Spotify. Read on to learn more about the singer’s famous track and how he is ruling the K-pop music scene!
BTS’ Jungkook is truly unstoppable when it comes to setting records! The singer has again proved his mettle with latest multiple achievements. His single Seven (feat. Latto) has touched 1.3 billion streams on Spotify on January 14 KST. This also marks his first song ever to reach this milestone on the music streaming platform.
Moreover, Seven has also become the third fastest track in Spotify history to earn this feat; the top two songs in the list are: Harry Styles's As It Was and The Kid Laroi x Justin Bieber's Stay.
Jungkook’s Seven feat Latto reaches 1.3 billion milestone on Spotify and YouTube
BTS’ Jungkook's single Seven features American rapper Latto and was released on July 14, 2023. Apart from becoming the most-streamed 2023 collaboration on Spotify, this song has also crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube (in 184 days). The pre-release single was part of Jungkool’s solo debut album GOLDEN and has garnered this massive view count in nearly 6 months.
For the unversed, Seven is a romantic UK garage pop track that was released twice, first as an explicit version and second, as part of Jungkook's album.
The song MV also features actress Han So Hee, who has delivered impressive performances in various K-dramas namely Gyeongseong Creature, My Name, Nevertheless, and more. She plays Jungkook’s girlfriend in the music video and the song lyrics convey how much he wants to spend every moment (rather every single day of the week) with her. Fans admired the duo’s chemistry in this passionate serenade.
BTS’ Jungkook’s latest endeavors
Jungkook is the youngest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, managed under BIGHIT MUSIC. His fellow group mates are: Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V. He is known for his breathtaking visuals, unique vocals, and charismatic dance moves. As a soloist, the singer has multiple Guinness World Records to his credit, including the fastest solo K-pop artist to hit 1 billion streams, the most-streamed track on Spotify in one week (Seven), and more. The singer enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023.
