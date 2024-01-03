BTS' Jungkook's brother shares military update; unveils PHOTO of 3D singer's belongings box from service

BTS' Jungkook recently enlisted in the military alongside Jimin, becoming the last member to do so. His brother, Jeon Jung Hyun, has consistently kept ARMYs informed and engaged through various updates about the singer. In a recent update, he shared a glimpse of a box sent by Jungkook from the military, continuing his efforts to keep fans connected.

BTS’ Jungkook's military update

On January 3, 2024, Jeon Jung Hyun, BTS' Jungkook's brother, shared a meaningful update on his Instagram story. The post featured a white box containing Jungkook's belongings, sent from the military as he no longer needed them there.

The contents primarily included Jungkook's civilian clothes, worn on the day of his enlistment, now returned to his family. The box bore a touching tribute, as a small figure of a military soldier was painted on it along with the words, "I'm proud of you, the Republic of Korea Army!"

Several social media users noted that it's a customary practice for soldiers, after spending weeks in the military, to send back their belongings to their families. This allows them to part with items and clothes not needed during their time in the training center.

Upon seeing Jeon Jung Hyun's latest Instagram story, fans were deeply moved and expressed their emotions on social media. The minor update about the Seven singer resonated strongly with them, prompting an overwhelming response. Fans reflected on the emotional significance of the update, considering how Jungkook's family, including the Standing Next to You singer's brother, must have felt during this moment.

Many fans shared their sentiments, expressing a heightened sense of missing Jungkook and feeling proud of him for his sincere and dedicated service to his country, South Korea. The update by his brother not only connected fans with the artist but also evoked a collective sense of admiration and support for Jungkook's commitment to serving in the military.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

As the members of BTS are currently fulfilling their military duties, they continue to maintain a strong connection with their fans by sharing various media and content. Recently, Jungkook provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the creation and rehearsal of the choreography for his song 3D featuring Jack Harlow. In the nearly 14-minute video, the dedicated artist is seen putting in significant effort and practicing dance moves for the track.

3D, Jungkook's second official solo single, has garnered immense popularity due to its catchy lyrics, groovy dance steps, and captivating music. In addition to his solo achievements, the golden maknae, Jungkook, was honored with a Bonsang at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards. Meanwhile, BTS as a whole received their 27th World Trend Artist award, showcasing their continued global impact and recognition in the music industry.

