How did BTS’ Dynamite, Spring Day cause major twist in Park Min Young, Na In Woo’s life in Marry My Husband?

On January 16, 2024, fans eagerly welcomed the release of episode 6 of the highly engaging time-travel and romance drama, Marry My Husband. Among the numerous plot developments it brought, a specific scene in which the protagonists engaged in a discussion about BTS songs quickly gained viral attention on social media.Within the drama, Park Min Young takes on the character of Kang Ji Won, while Na In Woo skillfully portrays Ji Hyuk in Marry My Husband.

BTS cameo in Marry My Husband

Warning: Spoilers ahead

In the episode's conclusion, Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo) walks up to Ji Won (Park Min Young) enjoying the tranquil moment of listening to BTS' No More Dream. During their conversation, Ji Won accidentally drops her phone. Observing that she was tuned into BTS, Ji Hyuk pleasantly reveals his own admiration for the group. This leads to a charming exchange where Ji Won expresses her fondness for Dynamite, while Ji Hyuk shares that he leans towards enjoying the heartfelt melodies of Spring Day.

Suddenly, the duo feels something's off. They realize Dynamite came out in 2020 and Spring Day in 2017. It hits them – they've time-traveled from 2023 to 2013. BTS debuted in 2013, so only a few songs by the group were out. But the leads, from 2023, know BTS' future songs, revealing their time-travel. As they try to process the twist, viewers hear Dynamite and Spring Day playing in the background, adding a humorous touch. Eventually, by the end the drama reveals they're stuck in July 10, 2023 leading to the plot twist for leads unfolding and setting the stage for their revelation to each other in future episodes.

Before long, snippets of their interaction spread like wildfire across social media, captivating fans of the group who couldn't help but gush over this unexpected crossover. In fact, one excited fan went on to describe their exchange as a delightful "multiverse" moment.

Fans are abuzz with speculation, proposing that the screenwriter behind "Marry My Husband" is likely an enthusiastic ARMY. The joy among fans is evident as the strong protagonist, Kang Ji Won, is portrayed as a fan of the group, with viewers noting that her strength is reflected in her amazing musical taste. The particular scene in question has ignited widespread discussions among fans, and the conversation around it shows no signs of slowing down.

Marry My Husband plot

Adapted from the well-received web novel with the same title, Marry My Husband narrates the revenge tale of Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who witnesses her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) engaging in an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Shockingly, Ji Won is then murdered by her own husband. However, a twist of fate transports Kang Ji Won back 10 years into the past, offering her a second chance at life. In this newfound opportunity, she embarks on a journey of revenge alongside her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

