BTS’ RM could have played Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream opera says director Choi Sang Ho of National Opera

RM, the leader of BTS is currently serving in the military according to the South Korean compulsory military enlistment rule. RM is known for his unique rapping style, beautiful vocals, and charming personality. The leader of BTS is loved by fans for his visuals, dimple smile, and wisdom. Recently in a surprising turn of events, RM’s possible acting debut came to light.

BTS’ RM could have played Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream opera says director Choi Sang Ho of the Korea National Opera

RM of BTS as an actor is something fans would love to see and believe it or not, this would have been true. Choi Sang Ho, the director of the Korea National Opera gave an interview for the upcoming opera based on Shakespeare’s play A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Benjamin Britten’s opera of the same play. In the interview, he revealed how he thought of having someone well-known celebrity in the cast of the opera.

Choi Sang Ho said that he wanted to have RM of BTS play the part of Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream but since the Wild Flower singer had already enlisted in the military by then he recommended Kim Dong Wan. Puck is a mischievous fairy who delivers love flowers to the wrong person in the story. Though the character is not principal, he acts as one of the important binding agents in the storyline. The thought of seeing RM (aka Kim Namjoon) as Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream opera was like a dream come true but for the time being the thought is still a dream. Fans were disheartened and thought it could have been a great moment as they shared their thoughts on X (Twitter).

RM’s recent activities

RM also known by his full name Kim Namjoon is the leader of the immensely famous K-pop boy band BTS. He debuted as a soloist with his mixtape RM in 2015. He released his debut studio album Indigo in 2022. At present, the Wild Flower singer is serving in the military. Before enlisting, he appeared on his fellow bandmate SUGA’s tour and sang his unreleased single Strange.

