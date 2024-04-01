BTS' RM appears to be 'Namjooning' amid military vacation; shares ARMYs' sweet message for band

BTS' RM is clearly enjoying his military break, as seen in his recent social media posts on March 31st. With a love for art and nature, RM shared snapshots of his relaxing vacation on Instagram, giving fans a peek into his favorite moments of leisure. He also shared a heartfelt message from a fan dedicated to him and BTS which was put up on a banner.

BTS’ RM shares update; message by fan

BTS’ RM delighted fans by sharing a series of photos from his ongoing military vacation. The sweet snapshots captured him relaxing and enjoying his time. Fans were thrilled to witness him embracing "Namjooning," a term inspired by RM’s name Kim Namjoon, signifying the act of appreciating art, exploring museums, reading, connecting with nature, and engaging in other forms of self-care. In the shared pictures, the BTS leader was seen capturing the sky's beauty, posing against the backdrop of the sea, and enjoying a museum visit, among other rejuvenating activities. Fans expressed joy seeing their leader make the most of his well-deserved time off.

The Wild Flower rapper also stumbled upon a fan-made banner bearing a heartwarming message for BTS that read, “All Behind You, Boys. We'll be here to stay. I hope your 2024 year will be filled with only happiness^^ borahae. From all ARMY.” RM shared this touching message on his Instagram story, accompanied by a cute heart-faced emoticon, showcasing his love and gratitude for his fandom. With all BTS members currently serving in the military, fans eagerly anticipate their return in 2025. Jin is expected to be the first member to complete his service, with his return slated for the upcoming month of June.

Advertisement

BTS’ RM recent activities

BTS' RM shared a heartwarming update on his military journey, delighting fans with a group photo alongside his fellow soldiers. Posted on March 22, the image showcased RM's camaraderie as he playfully posed with his group in a photobooth. Continuing the tradition on March 23, RM reshared a story from his military friend (@seonwoo__) on Instagram, featuring the duo posing against a vibrant blue sky, emphasizing their bond.

The picture, labeled "2Day," presents a collage of two photos. In the first, RM and his friend stand side by side, arms outstretched wide, backs to the camera. In the second photo, they face the camera with bright smiles, set against the vivid blue sky near a staircase.

Alongside these recent updates, on March 22, the MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’s Persona trailer featuring RM surpassed 100 million views, adding another milestone to its list of achievements. Nearly five years since its release, it's amazing to see fans still watching the video starring RM after all this time as the leader currently serves in the military.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM clicks photo with fellow military friend in uniform; fans draw parallels to iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose