BTS' RM clicks photo with fellow military friend in uniform; fans draw parallels to iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose

On March 22nd, BTS' RM treated fans to a glimpse of his time spent with friends, sharing a playful snapshot from a group outing in a photo booth. The following day, on March 23rd, RM delighted fans once again by posting a photo alongside his military friend. The amusing twist came as fans humorously drew parallels between RM's pose and that of a renowned Indian actor, sparking a wave of playful comparisons and lighthearted banter among fans on social media.

BTS’ RM shares photo with fans

BTS' RM recently shared a heartwarming photo on March 22, offering fans a peek into his military life. The snapshot captured RM and his comrades playfully posing in a photo booth, exuding a sense of camaraderie and unity. Continuing the tradition on March 23rd, RM reshared a story from his military friend (@seonwoo__) on Instagram, showcasing the duo posing against a vivid blue sky, further highlighting their bond.

The picture, labeled with "2Day," features a collage of two photos. In the first, RM and his friend stand side by side, their backs to the camera, arms outstretched wide as they pose together. Below, the second photo shows them in the same pose, this time facing the camera with bright smiles, set against a vivid blue sky near a staircase.

Fans flooded social media with hilarious comparisons after BTS' RM and his friend struck a pose reminiscent of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic stance, where he extends his arms wide open. RM's pose with his friend sparked worldwide amusement, drawing parallels to Shah Rukh Khan's famous pose and igniting a wave of playful discussion among fans.

BTS’ RM recent activities

BTS members V and RM embarked on their military journeys on December 11, 2023, marking pivotal moments in their careers. After rigorous training and evaluations, V was assigned to the ROK Army's 2nd division, focusing on military police special forces. Both V and RM graduated as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16. And as anticipation mounts for BTS' reunion in 2025, RM's recent update has sparked excitement among ARMYs worldwide.

