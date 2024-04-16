BTS’ SUGA’s Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE crosses USD 10 million revenue in only 4 days of release

Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE has achieved remarkable success, grossing a total of USD 10.16 million worldwide during its limited screenings from April 10 to April 14.

This astounding figure solidifies Agust D, also known as SUGA from the renowned BTS, as the top earner for both U.S. and global concert films in 2024.

Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE reigns supreme with smashing box office numbers

The event was predominantly screened on April 10 and 13 in over 3,500 cinemas across more than 100 territories, with additional showings added to meet demand. In North America, SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE ranked No. 2 at the box office on April 10, grossing over USD 961k with a per-screen average of USD 1,264 across 784 theaters.

It secured the No. 8 spot on April 13, grossing over USD 990k with a per-screen average of USD 1,259 across 787 theaters. The cumulative gross for North America alone reached USD 2.3 million. Moreover, the event made it to the top 10 in both the North American and global box office rankings for the weekend.

Notable achievements in various regions included impressive grosses in Mexico, where it emerged as the top market globally with a gross of USD 2.58 million and secured the No. 2 position for the weekend, as well as in Brazil with a gross of USD 612k, and in Germany with a gross of USD 402k.

Apart from traditional cinema formats, audiences also enjoyed SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE on IMAX screens worldwide, offering an immersive viewing experience. As the exclusive premium partner for the film, IMAX screenings contributed USD 2.04 million, representing approximately 20% of the total worldwide gross.

More about SUGA and BTS

SUGA (Min Yoongi) is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and music producer, renowned as a member of the globally acclaimed pop group BTS. Recognized for his exceptional talent in music production, SUGA has left an indelible mark on the industry with his distinct musical style, consistently pushing creative boundaries in BTS albums, solo endeavors, and collaborations with fellow artists.

His influence spans BTS albums from their 2014 release Skool Luv Affair, featuring tracks produced by SUGA himself. Additionally, under his solo alias Agust D, SUGA has showcased his artistic vision through mixtapes. He has also collaborated with international artists like Juice WRLD, Max, and Lee Sora, contributing as a featured artist and producer. Notably, SUGA has produced music for globally renowned acts such as Halsey, PSY, Epik High, and ØMI.

Furthermore, he played a pivotal role in producing remixes like Coldplay x BTS' My Universe, original soundtracks like Stay Live (Prod. SUGA of BTS) for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO, and contributed to projects like the mobile game OST Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS) and Samsung Electronics Galaxy's official ringtone Over The Horizon.

