BTS Universe drama Begins Youth trailer OUT: Seo Ji Hoon desperately attempts to save his friends

BTS Universe is a fictional world through which the group tells a story about a group of friends. Begins Youth is based on this universe and strives to tell the narrative in a live-action form. After fans raised the concern that the drama would be using the members' real names, the characters' names were changed. The trailer released also revealed the names of the characters.

BTS Universe drama Begings Youth: Characters revealed

On November 26, the trailer for Begins Youth was released which is inspired by BTS' fictional story. The trailer gave an insight into the story and how the drama would look. The trailer gives a glimpse into Kim Hwan's life who is the son of a politician. He is always in the limelight and tries to make his own life separate from his father's. He transfers to a new school where he comes across six other students and develops a friendship with them. Cein is accused of killing his own mother and is abused by people who resent him. Bright and positive-natured Hosu was abandoned by his mother at an amusement park when he was a kid. With his friends, he finds a place for himself.

Dogeon comes from a poor background. Life has made him pessimistic and he has given up hopes and dreams. Haunted by his past, Haru harbours a secret that is eating him alive slowly from the inside. Jooan has an abusive father who turned to alcohol after his mother left him. His broken family is the cause of his unhappiness. Jeha is a troubled kid who is controlled by his parents and is in desperate need of help. It is up to Kim Hwan to try and save his friends.

Begins Youth cast

Seo Ji Hoon takes on the role of Kim Hwan which in BTS Universe is Kim Seok Jin's character. Ro Jong Hyun plays Cein (Min Yoon Gi or SUGA), Ahn Jo Ho plays Hosu (Jung Ho Seok or J-Hope), Seo Young Joo plays Dogeon (Kim Nam Joon or RM), Kim Yoon Woo plays Haru (Park Jimin), Jung Woo Jin plays Jooan (Kim Tae Hyung or V) and Jeon Jin Seo plays Jeha (Jeon Jungkook)

