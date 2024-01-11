IU debuts pink blonde hair at airport ahead of solo comeback; Fans react to Milan Fashion Week look

IU surprised her fans with a hair makeover, marking a departure from her long-standing black or dark brown hair to a sudden blond transformation. She shared the update on Instagram, featuring a photo where she posed with a pink Gucci bag, captioning it, "Gucci, we're twinning. I'll be back safe."

IU shocked netizens with Pink hair – Here is how fans reacted

As IU departed for an overseas trip to the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of her new hair at the airport, where she warmly greeted her admirers. The striking transition to pink-blond hair came as a significant surprise to many, igniting excitement among netizens. Speculations arose, with fans anticipating a potential comeback or new schedule associated with this dramatic hair transformation.

The pink hair drew widespread admiration, with comments expressing anticipation for IU's upcoming endeavors and praising the stunning change in appearance. A few fans said, “IU’s comeback is coming, something big is coming.” Another fan said, “The pink hair is insane.” Few more commented, “Hurry and make a comeback.” Another fan added, “Pretty.”

Some comments expressed reservations about the lighter hair color, suggesting it didn't suit IU and made her appear washed out. Nevertheless, IU's defenders argued that the initial impression might be influenced by the lack of styling. They emphasized that blond or bleached colors often shine most on stage, enhanced by makeup and lighting. A fan pointed out that “celebrities with bleached hair might seem different without edits, especially in raw fan cams.” Another defender criticized the judgment of IU's appearance, highlighting the inconsistency in criticizing people based on looks, both on YouTube and other platforms.

IU, born Lee Ji Eun on May 16, 1993, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, composer, and actress. She debuted at fifteen with the EP Lost and Found under LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment). Her breakthrough came with the 2010 single Good Day, spending five weeks atop South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

IU's albums, including Real+ and Last Fantasy in 2011, solidified her status as a prominent figure on Korean music charts. Her evolving musical style showcased in Modern Times (2013) and Palette (2017), earned critical acclaim. IU ventured into acting with notable roles in dramas like Hotel Da Luna, My Mister (2018), and films like Hirokazu Kore-eda's Broker in 2022.

