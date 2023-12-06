BTS’ V to enlist in special forces, Jungkook unable to join: Korean military’s counter-terrorism unit overview

BTS’ members Jin, J-Hope and SUGA are already serving in the military currently for their mandatory military services. Now as per BIGHIT’s recent announcement V, Jungkook, Jimin and RM are the next members who are going to enlist very soon.

It was previously reported that Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures.

BTS’ V to enlist in special forces

In November, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the military enlistment process. Subsequently, on November 30, it was reported that V had applied to join the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command. The Special Task Force is a military police unit responsible for various operations, including counter-terrorism, initial response to violent crimes, VIP protection, arrest of armed deserters within the military, disaster relief, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas.

Given the demands of the job, the Special Task Force (SDT) undergoes more rigorous training compared to other teams. This includes stamina training to push their limits, specialized martial arts and sniper skills, as well as instruction on techniques such as rappelling down buildings and helicopters.

Despite the challenges, there are certain perks associated with being part of the SDT. Their base boasts the most well-equipped gym facilities among all bases, and they enjoy the privilege of having the best cafeteria food.

To secure a position in the SDT, individuals must personally apply. If they pass the initial document stage, they are then required to undergo a practical test as part of the selection process. Members of this unit undergo intensive training to handle critical situations. Notably, V's actor friend, Park Hyung Sik, was also a part of this unit. Many have praised V for his courageous decision to be a part of the Special Task Force.

Jungkook, Jimin set to become companion soldiers

In a live session on Weverse, Jungkook revealed that he too wanted to join V in the special forces team but couldn’t. As revealed by Jimin during the session, Jungkook wanted to join the Special Task Force (SDT) but couldn’t because of his tattoos.

As previously mentioned by BIGHIT MUSIC, Jungkook and Jimin are slated to join the military together through the Companion Soldiers program, signifying a unique enlistment experience. This program entails the duo undergoing training at the same basic training center, which is notably shared with Jin. Post-basic training, they will continue their service in parallel living units on the base and ultimately complete their military duty simultaneously.

In adherence to the program's criteria, which largely mirrors standard enlistment requirements, there are specific conditions exclusive to this service arrangement. Apart from the routine fitness assessments, applicants must submit a joint application.

Notably, participants in the Companion Soldiers program are restricted from applying to other branches of the military, including the Navy, Air Force, or alternative services.

In the Companion Soldiers program, they take a strict stance on what qualifies as a close relationship. While they accept family and school connections, applications might get rejected if it seems like there are other motivations, like trying to enlist early.

Interestingly, unlike other military branches, there are no interviews for those applying for a companion enlistment. Instead, each person has to submit their own application, and the selection happens through a lottery system. So, it's luck of the draw, and everyone has to apply separately.

BTS’ recent live

While there are detailed plans for the enlistment of other members, leader RM's military service remains shrouded in mystery. It has been disclosed that RM will serve as an active duty soldier, enlisting separately from the rest of the group. Notably, RM previously assumed the role of the public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense and was designated to represent the Ministry's Killed in Action Recovery & Identification organization (MAKRI), an appointment declared in June.

There were certain earlier speculations suggesting a collective enlistment for all members around December 11 or 12, but as of yet the exact enlistment dates are currently unconfirmed. During a recent live session featuring RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the members candidly shared their emotions and intentions regarding their upcoming enlistment.

A spectrum of feelings emerged, including excitement, sadness, and anticipation. V expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect of new experiences, coupled with the bittersweet acknowledgment of leaving behind familiar grounds. As a collective, the members conveyed a shared sense of longing to reunite with their devoted fanbase, ARMY, and expressed eagerness to grace the stage together once again in 2025.

