WATCH: IU confirms pre-release single Love Wins dropping on 24 January; launches new TikTok account

Universally adored K-pop soloist IU has revealed the first teaser for her upcoming song titled Love Wins. This pre-release single will mark IU’s musical comeback in over two years. Ahead of the music video release, the singer has also launched her new TikTok account. The song is slated to release on January 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

IU to drop pre-release single Love Wins on January 24

On January 15, singer-actor IU officially announced her music comeback with her next single Love Wins. The newly released teaser gives a glimpse of this highly-anticipated song and features IU with tears in her eyes. The entire setup is red-colored. The camera zooms into IU’s eye and it ends with the song title and its release date.

The teaser evokes excitement among fans as it looks melancholic and love-driven and IU’s soulful vocals will surely complement the song!

Take a look at the first teaser of IU’s new single Love Wins:

Follow IU on TikTok below:

IU’s acting and singing journey so far

IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, is a true superstar in South Korea. She's got so many talents, from singing and dancing to acting and hosting. When it comes to her music, IU has blessed us with incredible singles like Good Day, BBIBBI, Through The Night, and many others. She's definitely a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

On the acting front, she has starred in various popular films and K-dramas including Dream High (2011), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Hotel del Luna (2019), Dream (2023) and more. IU also hosts her own talk show titled IU’s Palette on her YouTube channel. In this show, she indulges in fun interaction with guests, who are usually the leading musicians or actors such as BTS’ SUGA, V, Lee Seung Gi, and many others.

Recently, the K-pop idol surprised the fans with a new hair transformation. As the singer flew overseas for the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, fans noticed her pink blonde hair as she posed at the airport. Later, the singer posted a photo on Instagram in her new avatar, receiving mixed reactions from fans.

