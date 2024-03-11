BTS' V mesmerizes with effortless charm in latest concept photos for upcoming single FRI(END)S; Check it out

BTS' V has dropped another batch of concept photos for his upcoming single FRI(END)S. Fans were pleasantly surprised on March 4 when BIGHIT MUSIC announced that V would be treating them to a new digital single later this month. Described by the agency as a love song in the pop soul R&B genre, FRI(END)S is already creating anticipation among fans.

BTS’ V releases second set of concept photos

BTS' V has unveiled additional concept photos for his upcoming single, FRI(END)S. In these latest images, the Korean boyband member channels a captivating dandy persona, adding an extra touch of allure to his eagerly awaited digital release. V's poses capture the essence of an American-style show, with picturesque backdrops including scenic roads, nature filled with autumn trees, vintage vans, and retro diners, evoking a captivating showbiz ambiance.

The concept exudes a blend of sophistication and charm, promising an enticing visual and auditory experience which the Love Me Again singer is known for. With its pop-soul R&B style and all-English lyrics, the track will weave a narrative of relatable and witty romance, heightening anticipation among fans. FRI(END)S is set to release online on March 15 at 1 PM. KST. Prior to this, BTS' V treated fans with a short film, the initial set of concept photos, and a teaser, offering glimpses into the theme of his upcoming digital single FRI(END)S.

More about BTS’ V's single

The initial concept video teaser for the song, which premiered on March 10, offers viewers a glimpse into the emotional journey that V will embark on in his upcoming release.

The teaser unfolds within a live scenario, capturing V in a bustling room yet grappling with a sense of solitude. It opens with V seated alone in a dimly lit room, struggling to engage with his takeout meal. As the scene shifts to a diner bustling with couples, V remains isolated, his demeanor tinged with somberness amidst the vibrant surroundings. Throughout the teaser, V portrays a profound sense of longing and melancholy, suggesting a narrative that delves into themes of unrequited love or profound loneliness.

Despite his ongoing military service commitments, V has organized a special celebration event for ARMYs on March 16 at Cafe POZE in Seoul. The event will feature booths, exhibitions, and personalized gifts, promising an exciting experience for attendees. Adding a playful touch, V has encouraged participants to dress in pink for the occasion. And also to heighten anticipation, V shared a promotion schedule chart on March 5, outlining the events leading up to the premiere of the music video on March 15 at 1 PM KST.

Watch the teaser below:

