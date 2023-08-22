BTS’ V becomes 1st Korean soloist to do THIS with solo tracks Love Me Again, Rainy Days on Billboard chart

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s Love Me Again and Rainy Days simultaneously debuted in the top 10 of Billboard’s Global 200 (Excluding the US), becoming the first Korean soloist to do so. The two pre-release songs are his b-sides for his upcoming solo debut album Layover. The two R&B and jazz tracks have made a big impact on his career.

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo debut album Layover:

In the latest Oricon charts, Rainy Days and Love Me Again got on top 1 and 2 of the Daily Digital Single Chart, respectively. Love Me Again was streamed 3.7 million times while Rainy Days has 3.5 million streams on Spotify as well. They also ranked 10th and 12th on Daily Top Song Global. Rainy Days topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 70 countries while Love Me Again topped the chart in 35 countries or regions. Rainy Days is an alternative R&B pop genre and the song orchestrates rare and extraordinary percussion sounds, modern drum sounds, and V's appealing bass tone. Love Me Again in the R&B genre wrapped in the impressive song with V's delicate yet amazing musical vocals.

BTS’ V’s Blue MV teaser:

On August 22, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first MV teaser for BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s new pre-release song Blue. The video starts with Taehyung walking to the door of an apartment. The viewers cannot see his face but it seemed like it was an urgent matter. Subsequently, the video closes with a beautiful part of the song that plays alongside the title of the song. V's demeanor looks serious, the screen turned black and white and the video played like a scene from a film, raising expectations for the upcoming music video. The music video will be released on September 13th.

BTS' V is showing different contents, beginning with the release of the music video for the b-side tune Love Me Again on August tenth. On August 28th, at 1:00 PM KST, his previously released songs Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower, which were released as free gifts for fans earlier, will be officially released. On August 29th and September sixth, the third and fourth concept photos of Layover will be revealed.

