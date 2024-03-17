BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S soars high by charting at no. 1 on YouTube’s Global Top Music Video

BTS’ V dropped his latest digital single FRI(END)S on March 15, which has already become a fan-favorite with its cinematic music video and unique concept, rarely seen in K-pop. As ARMYs queue up to congratulate their beloved singer for yet another successful solo release, FRI(END)S continues to reach new heights.

V’s digital single FRI(END)S tops YouTube’s Global Music Video chart

On March 17, as reported by chart data, FRI(END)S entered the Global Top Music Video chart on YouTube claiming the no. 1 position. The prestigious chart depicts the daily ranking of music videos on the platform. Hence, FRI(END)S’ incredible debut on it proves the global influence of BTS member V, as a successful K-pop soloist.

On this day, congratulate V by watching the music video for FRI(END)S:

More about BTS' V'S latest digital single FRI(END)S

V’s latest digital single FRI(END)S unfolds a brilliant concept about friendship, love, and life with a pinch of time loop. Through the cinematic music video and witty lyrics, the K-pop idol beautifully conveys the longing for long-lasting friendship and love in one’s life - when you are not alone, even death feels less painful. But most of us are stuck in a tragic loop of love, heartbreak, and solitude.

Alongside a riveting abstraction, V also tried his best to incorporate inclusivity in his music video. Filmed in the UK, the scenes feature many characters engaging in diverse love, without the boundaries of race, color, and gender.

This action from the Love Me Again singer has garnered groundbreaking applause, transforming FRI(END)S into nothing short of a work of art.

Meanwhile, in this MV, V’s incredible chemistry with his co-star Ruby Sear has stunned the viewers, with requests flooding for their future collaboration.

Since his debut as a soloist, V has been treating the fans with steady conceptual releases, cementing his dominance as one of the best singers in the realm of K-pop.

Followed by his solo debut album Layover and a collaboration with American singer UMI, V was called for his mandatory military service, which he joined on the same day as BTS leader RM. He was known to have filmed a lot of content before the enlistment, which the fans are getting a glimpse of one by one. As ARMYs look forward to what the K-pop idol has next in store for them, the anticipation runs high for his discharge from the military on June 10, 2025.

