Kim Hye Yoon goes all out to change Byeon Woo Seok’s tragic fate in new trailer for time-slip drama Lovely Runner; WATCH

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok starrer rom-com drama Lovely Runner is gearing up to premiere soon. The drama has already sparked much attention with its time-slip concept and swoon-worthy chemistry between the lead pair.

Kim Hye Yoon's utmost love for Byeon Woo Seok captured in Lovely Runner’s main trailer

On March 20, the drama’s official network tvN finally unearthed the main trailer for Lovely Runner. It captures Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s budding romance that blooms from an unprecedented incident, as she transcends time to save her favorite idol from meeting his tragic fate.

Watch the trailer of Lovely Runner featuring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok:

More about upcoming rom-com drama Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is an upcoming time-slip drama based on a popular Naver webtoon named Tomorrow’s Best by Kim Bbang. This drama's narrative encapsulates a fangirl's love for her favorite idol. Im Sol is zealous towards her bias Ryu Sun Jae, a top K-pop idol of her time. Dazzled by his charm, Im Sol lives with a larger-than-life-size cardboard statue of him. From study to the dinner table, she is always with her idol, sometimes via the computer screen. She never misses a concert he is performing.

But things take a swift turn as Ryu Sun Jae meets with a tragic death, that takes place unexpectedly.

Heartbroken Im Sol decides to travel back in 15 years, when he was just a 19 years old high schooler. With utmost love and care, she tries to protect him from dying and attempts to change his fate. With Im Sol’s passionate caring, Ryu Sun Jae starts swooning over her, and romance blooms with their heart-flutting eye contact.

Kim Hye Yoon from Extraordinary You (2019) transforms into Im Sol, while Byeon Woo Seok returns as Ryu Sun Jae after his antagonist role in Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023).

The additional cast lineup including actor Song Ji Ho as Im Sol’s brother Im Geum, Song Geon Hee as Kim Tae Sang, N.Flying member Lee Syung Hyub as Baek In Hyuk, and Yang Hyuk as Jay adds intrigue to the narrative.

Moreover, Lee Si Eun, having written dramas like True Beauty (2020) and Top Star U-back (2018) has penned the screenplay for Lovely Runner.

Now excitement runs more than ever to witness swoon-worthy chemistry between a new on-screen pair of Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok.

Lovely Runner is now set to broadcast on April 8, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 pm IST) through tvN.

