Kim Hye Yoon goes crazy for Byun Woo Seok in upcoming time-slip drama Lovely Runner’s heart-fluttering new teaser

Kim Hye Yoon is completely crazy about her bias Byun Woo Seok in the new adorable teaser of Lovely Runner. Their endearing chemistry is bound to melt the hearts of fans.

Kim Hye Yoon crushing on her idol Byun Woo Seok in new teaser of Lovely Runner

On March 5, tvN has unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming time-slip drama Lovely Runner. The heart-fluttering teaser captures special moments between Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok. As his charm enthralls the eyes of his fan Kim Hye Yoon, she is suddenly transported back to his school days, and can’t believe that her idol is standing in front of her. Kim Hye Yoon’s heart beats faster at the sight of Byun Woo Seok charmingly smiling at her.

Check out below the new teaser of Lovely Runner featuring Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

More about upcoming K-drama Lovely Runner's cast and plot

Adapted from a popular Naver webtoon named Tomorrow’s Best by Kim Bbang, Lovely Runner narrates an unconventional love story. A top K-pop idol named Ryu Sun Jae loses his life in a tragic death. Heartbroken by this, Im Sol, his zealous fan transports back in time to when he was a 19-year-old high-schooler and attempts to change his fate.

Extraordinary You (2019) fame Kim Hye Yoon portrays the passionate fan Im Sol, while Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023)’s antagonist Byun Woo Seok transforms into a very charming K-pop idol, who is bound to set fire to fan’s hearts.

The cast lineup boasts actor Song Ji Ho as Im Geum, Im Sol’s brother, N.Flying member Lee Syung Hyub as Baek In Hyuk, Song Geon Hee as Kim Tae Sang, and Yang Hyuk as Jay.

This exhilarating time-slip drama’s screenplay has been written by Lee Si Eun, an accomplished screenwriter known for True Beauty (2020), and Top Star U-back (2018).

Ahead of its premiere, Lovely Runner has already captivated excited fans with its intricate romance plot combined with time-slip essence, and heart-fluttering stills that scream chemistry. Furthermore, the video of the new duo’s height difference has been going viral on social media, adding to the existing excitement.

Anticipation runs high as fans are looking forward to witnessing the chemistry between the new on-screen pair of Kim Hye Yoon and Byun Woo Seok. This much-awaited drama Lovely Runner is now slated to hit the screen on April 8, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 pm IST), through the exclusive network of tvN.

