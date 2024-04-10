Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo's Wonderful World finale extended to 90 minutes: Release date, time and where to watch

Wonderful World featuring Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo has been receiving appreciation from fans for its thrilling and gripping plot and the acting performances. Due to its popularity, the network announced that the last episode of the drama will extend for 90 minutes. The longer run time will also ensure that the story finishes satisfactorily, one which is fitting for the drama. The finale episodes will be airing this week. Here is when and where you can catch it.

Wonderful World final episode: Release date

Episode 13 will be airing on April 12 and the finale, episode 14 will be airing on April 13.

Time

Wonderful World airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST.

Where to Watch

The MBC drama can be enjoyed by global fans on Disney+.

More about Wonderful World

The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo.

The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

Wonderful World has been directed by Lee Seung Young. He has previously worked on the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M, and many more. Kim Ji Eun is the scriptwriter and she has also written for Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal, and many more. Three of her projects, Wonderful World, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace, and Between Greetings are scheduled to release in 2024.

Since its release, Wonderful World has received love and attention from fans globally. The viewership ratings for the latest episodes climbed up to 12.7%. It became the most-watched program on Friday last week.

